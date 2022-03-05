Both city and county officials will hold public hearings at their respective meetings next week regarding changes to polling places and voter redistricting.
At its meeting Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council will consider ordinance amendments that adopt a new city precinct map and move the James Madison University polling location.
The following day, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding precinct changes in the county.
In The City
Harrisonburg’s Electoral Board unanimously recommended approval of new Ward A precinct boundaries, and voted 2-1 to recommend approval of Godwin Hall as the new JMU polling location.
In 2020, James Madison University notified the Harrisonburg General Registrar’s Office that after 2021, the Convocation Center would be unavailable for “an indefinite amount of time.”
According to city documents, the electoral board and general registrar’s office toured six locations at JMU — the University Recreation Center, Student Success Center, Godwin Hall, X-Labs, Festival and the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
City staff created a weighted system with five criteria for each site: convenience for students, convenience for off-campus voters and staff, whether the site meets state criteria, availability and size. Both Godwin Hall and X-Labs scored the highest based off the point system, and the electoral board voted 2-1 to recommend approval of Godwin Hall as the new JMU polling location, according to city documents.
City data shows there are around 100 off-campus voters between Main Street, Port Republic and JMU’s campus that are mostly non-student housing, and that registrations on campus can fluctuate anywhere between 500 to 3,000 voters.
Mark Finks, general registrar for the city of Harrisonburg, said council will hear the proposed recommendations and comments from the public Tuesday, and determine if it wants to move forward with that plan. Council will formally adopt the revisions at a later meeting, and then it will go to state officials for review.
“Ultimately, it will be city council’s decision,” he said.
Harrisonburg officials will also consider amendments to adopt new precinct and ward boundaries. This will not effect voters too much, Finks said, because elected officials in the city are at-large.
In The County
At its meeting Wednesday, the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will also hear proposed changes to voter redistricting.
According to county documents, the proposed district boundary moves a small portion of the Hinton area into District 2, and areas east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line into District 5.
Deep Run, a new voting precinct, was created in District 5 that includes the area east of Grottoes to the Augusta County line. According to the proposed changes, voters in the new Deep Run district will cast their ballots at South River Elementary School in Grottoes.
Hinton-area voters in the Ottobine precinct, who reside near Clover Hill Road and West Dry River Road to Slab Road, will be moved to the Silver Lake precinct in District 2. County officials said this change balances the population from the 2020 census and redistricting process.
The proposed changes also combine voters who were previously in the Tenth Legion precinct with voters in the Lacey Spring Precinct in District 1. People in this district will vote at Lacey Spring Elementary School.
Additionally in District 1, a new precinct was created due to merging voters from precinct 107-Plains — county voters only — and 108-Little North Mountain, according to the proposal. The new 106-Lone Pine precinct will hold voting at John C. Myers Elementary School in Broadway.
In District 3, the Port Republic precinct includes voters from Cross Keys and Port Republic, with voting at the Cross Keys Ruritan Hall, or a location to be determined, according to the proposal.
Voters at the Melrose precinct in District 3 are slated to vote at the Mount Tabor Family Life center, located at the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church.
Like the city, the Board of Supervisors won’t consider adoption of the proposed changes at its meeting Wednesday but rather at a later date, said Lisa Gooden, voter registrar for Rockingham County.
“It’s just to get feedback from the public,” Gooden said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.