Earlier this week, Harrisonburg City Public Schools voted to require indoor mask-wearing for all students and staff, at least to start the school year.
The decision was based on a number of factors, including the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Middle school students are split when it comes to who is eligible for the vaccine. And not wearing a mask at Harrisonburg High School would be dangerous as the school is facing a crowding issue, division officials said. It is anticipated that HHS will be overcapacity by 600 students this fall.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday evening that he agrees with the CDC recommendations, and in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant, he is shifting his recommendation that all students and staff wear masks indoors this fall. In-person learning has also been mandated for school divisions across Virginia.
While Northam is not reinstating a mandate through an executive order as he has previously done, he said a law passed by the General Assembly earlier this year effectively makes universal mask-wearing in schools a requirement. Previously, the Northam administration urged but would not mandate school divisions to require masks.
The bill, which took effect on July 1, requires school divisions to offer full-time, in-person instruction with certain exceptions. It also requires divisions to provide instruction in a manner that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies … to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Many school divisions are interpreting this to mean that because the CDC has said everyone should wear masks in schools, the new law effectively mandates mask-wearing. Richards said at Tuesday’s School Board meeting that he also is interpreting the language of the law that way. Other school divisions are fighting it, saying that’s not what the law says.
“That law was passed by strong bipartisan vote of the legislature, and I expect school divisions to follow it. If they choose not to follow it, they should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel,” Northam said at a news conference in Richmond, according to The Associated Press.
No virtual option will be available for Rockingham County Public Schools, but HCPS will offer Virtual Virginia for students who do not want to return to in-person learning. Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division, said about 20 students have chosen virtual learning for the fall.
RCPS had not decided its mask policy prior to Northam’s announcement. The School Board was receiving a lot of pressure to make masks optional, but might not have to make that decision in the wake of Northam’s recommendations.
The School Board is meeting Monday, and will receive an update on COVID-19 by Superintendent Oskar Scheikl. Scheikl will likely provide an update on the mask policy and other mitigation strategies that will be in place when students return to school in a few weeks.
The School Board will meet at Spotswood High School at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be broadcast.
So last year there was mostly "virtual" classrooms in an effort to "protect the children." But all we hear from the esteemed governor now is how bad the "variant" situation is developing and how despicable you are for not wanting an experimental vaccine which technically is not a vaccine. His party screams "my body, my choice" yet you get no decision with your body and a shot if you are a state employee. So now he mandates (or should I say the dem/lib/prog/soc dominated Virginia legislature helped him mandate) in-person school with masks on. If it is so bad governor, then why are we not back to virtual school? If it is so bad, then why was every Wal-Mart and other big box store open to thousands of people on a daily basis. If it was so bad, then why has the governor been seen without his mask after he directed the rest of us to wear one? All this from the "doctor" that advocated for after birth abortion decisions. Thanks a million Northern VA, Richmond, and Tidewater!! I am sure he will be on the presidential campaign as soon as his governor gig expires. Lee had to come down, but the hooded (or was it painted face?) governor is still adored by the double standard hypocrites.
