We’ve only seen about three weeks worth of boys basketball action in the area, but it’s already provided glimpses of what could be a very special season for city/county teams.
From Eastern Mennonite’s constant flow offensively to East Rockingham sophomore Tyler Nickel delivering on the biggest stages, the season has been filled with storylines.
As teams head into their holiday break, let’s take a look at how each one grades out:
Broadway: B+
Broadway has arguably been the most impressive team in the early portion of the season with a big upset of East Rockingham and several other non-district victories.
The Gobblers have star power in guards Caleb Williams and Jaxson Jameson and have one of the area’s best all-around athletes in forward Nate Tinnell, who provides size.
But it’s been the emergence of newcomers this season that has elevated Broadway to a new level with players such as Gage Williford and Wes Delawder both playing key roles.
Broadway has slowly transformed into a defensive-oriented team and as the offense continues to develop, the Gobblers are showing they’ll be a contender for a district title.
Whether Broadway can take it a step further and compete for a regional or, possibly, even a state title is to be seen, but BHS coach Dwight Walton has to be happy thus far.
Eastern Mennonite: A
There’s no doubt that Eastern Mennonite has been productive offensively this season.
The Flames are as fun of a team to watch as you’ll find in the city/county with their unselfishness and the result has been wins in seven of their first eight games this year.
Seniors Chance Church and Aviwe Mahlong lead the way most nights, but sophomore Trey Gillenwater also has the ability to put up points in a hurry and has showed that.
Add in several key role players that could start on a majority of area teams and Eastern Mennonite is quickly becoming a squad destined for another deep postseason run.
The Flames reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III title game in their first year under coach Chad Seibert. And at this point they look like a squad ready to get back their again and possibly win the program’s first-ever state title.
East Rockingham: B
As good as Tyler Nickel has been, other players have also been key for East Rockingham.
Tyce McNair has established himself as the area’s best all-around point guard and Kyle Evick is quickly becoming more confident as the Eagles’ No. 3 scorer most nights.
Add in newcomers Da’rius Lam, Jaeden Rouse, Cooper Keyes and others and East Rockingham is a team that immediately becomes the favorite in the Bull Run District.
The Eagles have had their hiccups at times, particularly in a loss to Broadway, but they’ve been sharp offensively for the most part and improving on the defensive end.
As long as that trend continues, East Rockingham is a team with a strong chance of getting back to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game.
Harrisonburg: C+
There’s no team that has gone through a rougher start than Harrisonburg this year.
The Blue Streaks have lost three games — two in overtime — by just nine points.
Despite only getting one win thus far, however, Harrisonburg has showed the type of depth needed to compete in a Valley District that is suddenly looking very competitive.
The Streaks feature a city/county-high eight seniors this season and have a ton of athleticism across the roster and one of the area’s best coaches in Don Burgess.
After some hard lessons learned in the early going, it’s easy to see Burgess and Harrisonburg getting back on track and emerging as one of the area’s top teams.
Spotswood: B+
Spotswood veteran coach Chad Edwards has said it’ll take some time.
With the Trailblazers not getting underway until late because of the success of the SHS football team, the basketball squad has hit some early-season hiccups already.
But what the Trailblazers showed in an 84-51 blowout of Heritage-Lynchburg last week was that they’re a very dangerous team when clicking on all cylinders offensively.
Rob Smith is one of the area’s top players and Carmelo Pacheco has quickly emerged as the county’s brightest young standout with his smooth touch on the offensive end.
Add in several key players around them who play, and understand, their role and Spotswood suddenly is reminding teams that it’s still the premier program in the area.
Turner Ashby: C
It’s been a rollercoaster of a start for Turner Ashby under coach Bryan Mathews.
As Mathews continues to try and establish his culture and how he wants to do things in Bridgewater, the Knights have found themselves in a five-game losing streak suddenly.
Back-to-back wins to open up the year provided hope for Turner Ashby, but the offense went stagnant and the defense has struggled during the current five-game skid.
The biggest question mark for TA has been who will emerge as a leader offensively.
As soon as the Knights find the answer to that question consistently, they should be able to turn their season around and improve on their four-win total from a year ago.
