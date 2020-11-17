A Rockingham County grand jury on Monday indicted a Broadway man accused of breaking into skill machines in at least four jurisdictions.
Travis Leigh Martz, 34, is charged with six felony counts of grand larceny, four felony counts of property destruction and two felony counts of drug possession.
Following his indictment, Martz appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a plea hearing for Jan. 12.
Martz waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7 in Rockingham County General District Court.
As a result, prosecutors dropped roughly a dozen charges.
The investigation into Martz began in February, when police in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, Timberville and Shenandoah County began to receive reports of skill machines being broken into.
Rockingham County deputies said Martz would enter stores and begin playing the games, and once employees were distracted, he would break into the machine and leave with the loot.
On March 3, an observant clerk at the Circle K at the intersection of East Market Street and Burgess Road in Harrisonburg noticed a man, later identified as Martz, acting suspicious.
After seeing Martz pull out pliers, police say, the clerk called police.
Harrisonburg police said officers arrived, caught Martz in the act and arrested him.
It’s unclear how much money was stolen.
According to a magistrate’s report, Martz told police he had a gambling problem.
Martz is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.