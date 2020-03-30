The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced that its third annual Great Community Give, slated for April 22, has been rescheduled for June 24, according to a press release.
Each year, local nonprofits turn to the community for a day of fundraising. Despite being an online event, various social gatherings are often hosted during the fundraiser. Last year, 89 nonprofits participated and raised over $530,000. This year's goal is to raise $600,000 across 100 nonprofits.
"We encourage everyone to write a check or go online and give to your favorite community-based nonprofit organization today," Revlan Hill, executive director of The Community Foundation, said the press release. "Our community is well known for its generosity of giving and we don’t have to wait for the Great Community Give on June 24th to make that contribution."
