For several years, VA Momentum has partnered with Massanutten Resort to bring a 2-mile race that challenges mathletes and athletes to find equilibrium in Pound The Peak.
Today brings back the fitful return of Pound The Peak, an entirely uphill run intermittent with brain twisters and technical challenges completed in pairs.
Every year, the event is centered on bonding between pairs and the entirety of race participants as they shuttle up the mountain together and finish the evening in Pale Fire Brewing’s taproom. Because of the pandemic, the May event was postponed to October and gathering portions such as the post-run festivities are canceled.
VA Momentum co-founder Kevin Gibson said the team is mitigating contagion risks by requiring a COVID-19 screening and temperature check, and anyone with a temperature over 99.5℉ will be turned away. The challenge stations will be delivered over mobile devices, so the two obstacles are brain teasers and tests of knowledge.
“The tagline is bring your grit, bring your wit,” Gibson said. “The idea being it’s not always necessarily the fastest team that finished first because if the fastest team misses those challenges, then they’re penalized in time.”
Last year’s winning team was Cobra Kai, ran by Valley residents Holmes Browne and Aaron Combs.
Browne said he’s run more VA Momentum runs than he’s missed and loves Pound The Peak for its originality in requiring participants to take choosing partners into consideration, should they shoot for placing first.
“First one I did was with my wife and that did not go so well, and then I found another partner and that also did not go so well,” Browne said. “It’s a challenge of having to find someone with similar ability and similar mindset as well. … It’s not just can some 100-pound guy sprint up this mountain.”
Combs said this year will be his sixth Pound The Peak challenge, and he’s looking forward to seeing his running family again on the mountain.
“It’s kind of a break from your more competitive races. ... It’s more focused on community togetherness and just having fun together while completing the competition aspect isn’t the top priority of that event,” he said. “Through all their events you get that feel of community.”
Individual water bottles will be available at the first challenge station and the finish line, and both starting and finishing line chutes are wider this year. Seventy-five teams of two are competing today, and Gibson said keeping the runners and resort guests safe is a paramount concern, so all participants are required to wear masks when not actively running.
“The event has been shifted a lot to make sure we’re within CDC guidelines,” Gibson said. “Most years we’re concerned about safety meaning running safety. We have Massanutten staff, first responders patrolling the course the whole time. … This year, safety is an even greater priority with an emphasis on abiding by all CDC guidelines.”
VA Momentum is also organizing Miles for Bluestone Bike & Run to raise funds for the recreation shop impacted by last weekend’s explosion. Until Sunday, runners can commit to donating a certain amount per mile completed.
“Bluestone Bike and Run has been supportive of the community for so many years,” Gibson said. “The idea there is if you can run, go for it otherwise just make a donation. We’d love to help those guys out.”
