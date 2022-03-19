GROTTOES – The Town of Grottoes adopted a resolution regarding the proposed U.S. 211 Bicycle Route at its meeting Monday.
The proposed route currently runs through Grottoes along South River Road and Dogwood Avenue, according to Town Manager Stefanie McAlister’s staff report to town council. The project is part of a national effort through the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials.
In McAlister’s report, she said while there is no obligation for an organization to provide the town notice of an event, she is “hopeful they would have the courtesy of doing so.” She also said there is no inherent liability for local agencies should an accident occur.
“Grottoes hereby expresses its approval and support for the development of USBR 211, and requests that VDOT get the route officially designated by AASHTO as soon as this can be achieved, and authorizes the posting of signs within Grottoes right-of-way identifying the route through the town once the official designation has been made,” according to the resolution.
— Staff Reports
