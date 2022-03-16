Grottoes Town Council unanimously approved a strategic plan for the town at its meeting Monday.
The strategic plan was compiled by Town Manager Stefanie McAlister in December and is based on discussion from multiple Town Council workshops, according to the document.
“The Town of Grottoes 2022 strategic plan is a critical tool that defines vision, mission, priority focus areas and initiatives,” according to the document. “The plan represents Town leadership’s commitment to establishing and undertaking priorities that move the Town toward the community it envisions itself to be.”
The plan, according to the document, will serve as the community’s “roadmap” and be used to identify initiatives, resources and goals.
During its workshops, council determined that government services, land use and development, economic development and tourism, community connection and engagement, and beautification and historic preservation were priority focus areas.
Within those focus areas, Town Council and staff identified 19 goals and prioritized them based on urgency, value and importance. All seven council members and six staff members voted on their top five priorities from the list of goals.
According to the strategic plan, the top goal is “maintain and enhance infrastructure and facilities.” The second goal is “reduce mixed land use throughout town and specifically in business zoned areas,” and the third goal is “establish community connections and a sense of community in Grottoes, and encourage civic engagement.”
Rounding out the top six goals are “assure appropriate staffing levels for current and future growth,” “create an environment that is supportive of businesses and services” and “take measures to reduce visually unappealing uses of property that negatively affect the town’s image.”
Town staff will now begin to develop an action plan for each of the top six goals.
“These plans will include a list of specific tasks that must be included to execute each goal,” according to the strategic plan. “This will provide [an] idea of what work, and just how much work, will need to be put toward accomplishing the objective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.