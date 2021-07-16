Grottoes plans to recognize first responders before its last regular-season home game today against Montezuma in the Rockingham County Baseball League.
Eli Lam, who has played third base and pitched in the past for the Cardinals, was in a bad traffic accident on May 23, 2020, and was extricated from the vehicle by fire and rescue workers on the scene, according to the team.
He was taken by AirCare5, based at Shenandoah Valley Airport, to the University of Virginia trauma center.
Lam has made a strong recovery and pitched in one game for the Cardinals last month but is now dealing with recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Lam struck out seven batters in three innings on June 14 against Clover Hill, allowing just one hit in a 7-1 win over the Bucks after he started at third.
“He is a legitimate two-way player,” Grottoes skipper Tim Nicely said Thursday of Lam. “He always has been; he has been good at third and on the mound for us.”
Austin Nicely, who played for Grottoes last year, was a volunteer assistant coach at Spotswood High in 2017 when Lam was a standout there. Austin Nicely is a former minor league player with Houston.
“He is a really talented kid,” pitcher and Spotswood product Austin Nicely, now playing in the independent Atlantic League with York, said Thursday of Lam. “He is hard-nosed and just a competitor. He was going to be a big piece for us last summer. It was an unfortunate thing that happened. Thankfully, he was able to recover.”
The pre-game ceremony today is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. Career firefighter Caleb Bailey is slated to sing the National Anthem.
The Cardinals are 9-7 this season.
RCBL Leaders
In games through Wednesday, Trent Abernathy of Broadway paced the RCBL in hitting at .490. He was followed by New Market’s Pearce Bucher at .448.
The leading hitter for Montezuma was Michael Robertson, who was batting .389 before Thursday’s game against Elkton.
Keegan Woolford of Grottoes is hitting .415 with seven homers and 22 RBIs; he ranked first in homers through Wednesday. Dylan Nicely of Grottoes has 26 RBIs, the best mark in the league.
New Market’s Kirk Messick, a Broadway graduate, had an ERA of 1.85 with a league-high four wins through Wednesday.
Turks’ Sluggers
In a game that ended late Wednesday, the Turks won 15-6 at Waynesboro as Clay Lockett (.224), Jordan Sweeney (.269) and Conor Hartigan (.238) each had three hits for Harrisonburg.
Sweeney, a first baseman from Rutgers, also pitched two innings and gave up one run in the Valley Baseball League contest. Hartigan will transfer from James Madison to Virginia Tech, JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry confirmed Thursday to the News-Record.
Waynesboro had some problems with its lights late in the game Wednesday. The Turks play at Charlottesville today.
Showalter Starts
Turner Ashby graduate and JMU pitcher Justin Showalter pitched five innings for Princeton in a win over Bluefield on Tuesday in the Appalachian League.
“I thought Showalter did an outstanding job,” Princeton skipper Patrick Anderson told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “He set the tone, he pitched to a lead — which, sometimes, these young kids have a hard time doing.”
“A lot of these guys have pitched in college, and they’re really tired. We thought it was the best thing to do for him, not to extend himself even further,” Anderson added. “Really, we’re worried about these guys down the road. It’s not all about winning the ballgames here. We want to win, but ultimately it’s their career and their future. So we thought five innings [for Showalter] was a great job, and gave us the best chance to possibly get the win.”
Showalter is 3-1 with an ERA of 3.86 in seven starts for Princeton. Anderson is a former manager in the farm system of the Washington Nationals. No JMU players were drafted earlier this week.
Broadway Little League
The 8-10 Broadway Little League boys team took fifth in the state earlier this month in Richlands, in southwest Virginia.
There were 13 boys on the team and Broadway played four games in the state event, including pool play, according to Tiffany Smith Caplinger, who has been involved with the Broadway league as a coordinator.
Richlands is about 45 miles northeast of Abingdon and north of I-81.
“They were so welcoming [in Richlands]. It was a pretty awesome experience for these Little Leaguers,” 2007 Broadway High graduate Smith Caplinger said.
Va. Stars
Aberdeen, the Single-A farm team of the Orioles, won 5-1 on Wednesday at Hickory, N.C. — and Virginia college products played a big role.
First baseman J.D. Mundy, who played at Virginia Tech and Radford, had two hits and scored a run while starting pitcher Connor Gillispie (VCU) of Eastville went five innings and allowed just one run.
Nick Roth, a Randolph-Macon product, got the win as he pitched two innings and didn’t allow a run. Roanoke native Mundy also played for Covington in the Valley Baseball League. Roth and Gillispie both played for Charlottesville in 2018.
Valley League
Among Valley League alums drafted earlier this week was Hunter Dula, a pitcher out of Wingate who went to the Giants in the 19th round. He played for the Turks in 2019.
The Orioles took several Valley products: East Carolina’s Connor Norby (Waynesboro, 2019); Dylan Heid (Purcellville, 2018) out of Pitt-Johnstown; and Trendon Craig (Louisburg), who was with Covington this year before the season was called off earlier this week. Infielder Norby went in the second round, pitcher Heid in the 11th and outfielder Craig in the 20th.
