Grottoes scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead and then added on to defeat Broadway 7-4 on Sunday night at JMU's Veteran Memorial Park in a game that began late due to a rain delay.
In the fifth, Austin Nicely (Spotswood) had a double and later scored on a homer by Keegan Woolford (Shenandoah University) as Grottoes padded the lead to 5-2. The Cardinals added a run in the eighth to make it 6-2 and scored once in the ninth after Broadway had scored two in the ninth.
The Grottoes attack was aided by Cameron Irvine (Spotswood), who had two hits, and Nicely, who had three hits. Chase DeLauter (JMU) had two hits for Broadway.
Pitcher Mike Dailey came on in the fourth for Grottoes and allowed no runs and one hit in three innings of work. The starting pitcher for Broadway was Trent Abernathy, who allowed three runs in three innings.
MONTEZUMA AT ELKTON, RAINED OUT: The game between the Braves and Blue Sox was rained out Sunday night and will be made up today at 7:30 p.m. in Elkton.
NEW MARKET AT STUARTS DRAFT, RAINED OUT: The game between the visiting shockers and host Stuarts Draft was rained out Sunday night.
CLOVER HILL 8, BRIDGEWATER 5: Shortstop Tyler Bocock (Turner Ashby) was 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Clover Hill won Friday 8-5 over the Bridgewater Reds. Blake Sipe had two hits and scored twice for the Bucks, who scored four runs in the last of the fourth to snap a 3-3 tie.
George Lasse had two hits and scored twice for the Reds. The winning pitcher was Clover Hill starter Nick Corbin, who gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) in five innings. The loser was Tyler Showalter, who yielded four runs in two innings out of the pen for the Reds. Clover Hill's Justin Showalter (TA, JMU) also pitched two innings of relief and gave up two runs. John Siciliano of Clover Hill was 1-for-3 with a steal.
BROADWAY 9, NEW MARKET 6: In a wild finish in New Market, each team scored four runs in the ninth as the Bruins held on for a 9-6 victory as shortstop Tyler Ault was 5-for-5 and scored three runs. Austin Martin added three hits for Broadway while New Market shortstop Frankie Ritter had two hits. Luke Estep had a homer for the Shockers. The winning pitcher was Brett Whiteman, who gave up just two runs and two hits in six innings. The loser was New Market starter Darrell Thompson, who yielded five runs in seven innings while fanning 11.
MONTEZUMA 14, ELKTON 13: Jeremy Wagner had three hits, including a walkoff homer, as the Braves beat Elkton 14-13 on Friday. Hampden-Sydney product Lee Carneal of Elkton was 3-for-5 with a homer and scored three runs for Elkton. Wagner is hitting .333 with two homers and eight RBIs in his first six games for the Braves this season. Kyle Armstrong (EMU) was 2-for-3 and scored four runs for the Braves. Elkton's Will Decker, a Roanoke College product, was 3-for-6 and drove in two runs and scored twice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.