A Black Lives Matter gathering was hosted on Thursday afternoon in Grottoes. The small group was the third protest hosted in the Harrisonburg area since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
On May 29, over 300 gathered at Harrisonburg's Court Square in a display against police brutality. Three days later, 1,000 people marched around downtown Harrisonburg in support of Black Lives Matter.
Monday's silent march through received 37 donations totaling $1,042. Of those funds, $78 were used to buy supplies such as water and first aid equipment. The remaining $964 was donated to the Richmond Community Bail Fund, with an additional payment from the organizers rounding up the donation to $1,000.
Local protest organizers are working to develop a Harrisonburg Community Bail Fund. Richmond Community Bail Fund has raised over $700,000 since it was launched in July 2017. Proceeds from the fund go to cover bail, attorney fees and payments for collateral costs arising from arrest.
Today, a peaceful protest is being held at Court Square from 6 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, organizers ask that the event remain family-friendly. Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst and Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English are among community civic leaders scheduled to appear and speak.
-- Staff Report
