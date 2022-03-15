GROTTOES — It’s bok to the drawing board for the proposed backyard chicken ordinance in Grottoes.
At its meeting Monday, Grottoes Town Council unanimously voted to allow Town Attorney Nathan Miller to research the types of items, like the proposed chicken ordinance, that could be put on a referendum to voters.
Last month, Town Council tabled a proposed ordinance that would allow residents with at least 10,000 square feet of residential property to own up to four chickens. At that meeting, council members looked into the possibility of putting it on a referendum, letting voters decide.
Miller said Monday that the town cannot do a referendum, citing Grottoes’ town charter. However, council directed Miller to look into options the town has to amend its charter to add a referendum.
Town Manager Stefanie McAlister said the General Assembly must approve changes to the town’s charter.
“It would be introduced in legislation for the end of this calendar year, go to session January, February, wouldn’t become effective until the next July 1,” she said.
Monday’s vote came after a motion to conduct a survey of Grottoes residents’ opinions on the proposed backyard chicken ordinance failed, 4-3. The survey would have been sent via mail with the water bill.
Council members Josh Bailey, Mark Sterling and David Raynes voted against the proposed survey, and Jim Justis, Michael Kohl and Tim Leeth voted for it. Mayor Jo Plaster broke the tie, voting no.
“I realize we’re elected to make the best decisions,” Leeth said. “However, I feel like this is a very important one. It’s been brought up multiple times since I’ve been on council and I think we should let our citizens decide.”
Kohl — who made a motion to approve the ordinance in February, but was superseded by the motion to table it — said that during the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed society, adding strain to the supply chain and impacting the food supply.
“What it comes down to is, I want our citizens in Grottoes to have the opportunity to be as secure in their food source as possible, for your children to be able to have a way to provide another source of food for your family, for the folks in the town of Grottoes,” he said.
Bailey said he thinks the best way to hear from residents to let them vote, rather than a survey.
“I also want to hear from the citizens, but I think it needs to be done through a referendum,” Bailey said.
During the public comment period, three speakers spoke against the chicken ordinance. Grottoes resident Scott Sacra, who spoke against the ordinance in February, asked council to bring the item up as a referendum.
