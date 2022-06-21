Fatal crash

A Clarke County Sheriff’s Office deputy stretches yellow police tape at the scene of a wreck on U.S. 340 at Katharbrine Lane in White Post on Monday afternoon.

Two people are dead following a crash in Clarke County on Monday afternoon.

At 12:12 p.m., Shea E. Hawkins, 31, of Winchester, was driving her 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on a private drive when her brakes failed, causing the vehicle to enter U.S. 340 and hit a southbound 2001 Mack truck, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said the impact, which occurred near the 15300 block of U.S. 340, caused both vehicles to run off the road and overturn.

The Mack truck, which was carrying cement, caught fire.

Hawkins and Lewis E. Thompson, 66, of Grottoes, died at the scene of the crash as a result of their injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.

VSP continues to investigate. 

