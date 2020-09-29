A Grottoes man died Monday night in two-vehicle crash involving a farm tractor, according to a Tuesday press release from the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey said emergency crews responded to Cross Keys Road, near the intersection of Port Republic Road, at about 6:30 p.m.
Coffey said a 1994 Mercury Villager was traveling north on Cross Keys Road when it crossed a double solid yellow center line and crashed head-on with a southbound tractor.
The Mercury's driver, Blake A. Hylton, 23, died at the scene of the crash. Police say Hylton was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the tractor, a 20-year-old man from Mount Crawford, was not injured, police say.
Coffey said the crash remains under investigation.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.