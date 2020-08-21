Growing up in Grottoes, Adam Frye’s family did not have many means and Frye learned early on to make the most of what he had. Adopting creativity and self-reliance as tools to survive poverty, Frye grew to forge a passion for living organically, apart from the industrialized and modernizing world.
On a normal day, Frye works as a ground mount install supervisor for Sigora Solar. On other days, say 100 or so, Frye is a hunter-gatherer, a master of bushcraft and survival.
Thanks to the Discovery Channel, Frye was able to put those skills to the test on the newest program, “100 Days Wild.”
The show centers on a hunter-gatherer style community forming in Tanana Valley, an untamed corner of Alaska 200 miles away from civilization, headed by a duo, Andrew and Jennifer, who invited five others to carve out a self-sustaining colony.
“I grew up in the woods, and we didn’t have a lot of means back then, if you would,” Frye said. “Through creativity or necessity, you need to understand what you can use in your environment to make what you need.”
Frye served in the Virginia Army National Guard for over 13 years with two deployments, and he spent a year in the oil fields of North Dakota. Pairing those experiences tackling bitter temperatures and harsh living situations with knowledge accrued from running his blog, Mountain King Survival, Frye looked at the opportunity to live in Alaska as a dream come true.
“I very much liked being creative with the resources. That’s one thing I’m known for — being able to walk into a wilderness environment and be able to use my imagination to build what I want,” he said.
Jason Sage met Frye in Hohenfels, Germany, in 2006 while deployed to Kosovo and is a survivalist himself with a niche for speed and racing. He said he’s proud of Frye for making it onto the show and said if there was ever a competition, Frye was the guy for the job.
“He is the epitome of bushcraft and survival,” Sage said. “He has been after an opportunity to do this for over 10 years, and I have followed him the whole time.”
Frye’s YouTube channel covers everything from wood auger options to building a water power bushcraft up-and-down sawmill, which has garnered nearly 4,000 views online.
Before temperatures plunged as low as negative-57 degrees, the televised group of seven worked to harvest the frozen region’s natural resources of moose, salmon, bear and grouse to survive. Frye said each member invited to the colony is a subject-matter expert, ranging in skills like fishing, gardening and skinning hides. Frye, cast as the builder on the show, was tasked to build four winterproof outposts throughout the river valley to ensure a basis of survival for the group.
“In the game of longevity, long-term survival … when it comes to kits, it’s what kinds of steel you have in your kit: your ax, your saw, your traps. … I took a pretty elaborate tool kit,” Frye said.
Tyler Rich of Crozet said he admires Frye’s ability to adapt and imagine nature as a tool primed with opportunity.
“He’s kinda legendary amongst our friend group for his wilderness expertise,” Rich said. “From what I’ve seen so far, he’s the most rugged and primal of all of the competitors. You’ve got guys out there running around in Arc’teryx, and then there’s Adam out there in full-on buckskins.”
Frye lost 42 pounds in the 100 days living in Alaska but said he felt the most prepared for the wilderness of his community.
“It’s real, it’s really real,” he said. “I felt better prepared than anybody who went in, and I want to say that confidently, not arrogantly. With the experiences in my life and systems I developed, I was very happy with how well prepared I was. And with how prepared I was, I was able to help others who were not as well prepared.”
Since Frye was 11-years-old, he dreamed up fantasies of exploring the uninhabited points of the globe with a junior survival guide in hand, but he said his greatest motivator through any obstacle was always the hope to break the cycle and provide a better life for his family.
“I tried for very long for an opportunity like this because of what it’d mean for me and my family, and by staying mission focused, I’ve been through some tough things,” Frye said.
Frye’s wife, Amber, said over the years of his deployment, the family has learned to see time apart as a chance to value time together, and she was ecstatic for his dreams to be realized.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. ... He’s so deserving of chasing his dreams and going on this great adventure,” she said. “This is something Adam has been longing for, and he’s finally been able to do this for himself and, ultimately, he always said he wanted to change the legacy of his family and by doing this, he believes it will.”
Tune in to watch how Adam Frye tackles 100 days in the frigid Arctic landscape tonight when Discovery Channel premieres “100 DAYS WILD” at 9 p.m.
