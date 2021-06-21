There are plenty of offensive stars early this season with New Market and Grottoes.
The first-place Shockers (5-1) hosted Grottoes (3-2) in a Rockingham County Baseball League game on Monday and the rosters of the teams had four of the five batting leaders through Sunday.
Going into the game, Jacob Zoller of Grottoes led the league with an average of .636 while teammate Dylan Nicely was second at .542. Zoller was a senior outfielder this year for Emory & Henry and hit .188.
Second baseman Matt House of New Market was third in the league at .536 with teammate and shortstop Frankie Ritter was fifth at .476. For good measure, outfielder Henry Delavergne of the Shockers was seventh at .423.
"Our bats have really come alive and we are running the bases well," New Market Coach Nolan Potts told the News-Record on Monday. "Henry has nine stolen bases and Frankie has six. They just cause chaos. Those two are getting on at the top of the order. I was a little worried about our pitching coming into the year but we have gotten quality innings out of everybody we have thrown out there."
Ritter is also solid on defense. He hit .370 and started all 42 games this year for Shenandoah University while House had just three at-bats for the Hornets.
"With some of these plays that are so difficult, he makes them look easy," Potts said of Ritter. "Matt has the versatility; he can play the outfield and he can pitch for us. I think our defense has been really solid."
Nicley was first in RBIs at nine while House was tied for fourth with seven through Sunday. House also has an ERA of 2.07 in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen.
"We have been getting production in all three phases of the game," Potts said.
Marsili Signs With Royals
Former James Madison pitcher Matt Marsili has signed a contract with the Kansas City Royals. He is also a former director of player development with the Dukes who pitched independent ball in 2019 and 2020 with Washington, Pennsylvania. The New York resident pitched for Gastonia in three games earlier this year in the Atlantic League.
Chase DeLauter, a standout this spring for JMU, was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs on Sunday in his first game with Orleans in the Cape Cod League. He was the MVP of the RCBL last year with champion Broadway.
Valley League
Two of the top pitchers early on in the Valley Baseball League are with Harrisonburg.
Garret Simpson (Eastern Kentucky) and Logan McClure (West Virginia Tech) both had an ERA of 1.80 in games through Sunday - tied for third-best in the league.
Each pitcher had gone 10 innings, with Simpson making two starts while McClure had pitched in three games with one start. Simpson has fanned 11 with just one walk while McClure has allowed just four hits.
In a late game Sunday, the Turks won 11-7 over Front Royal as Peyton Crispin (Oklahoma City) was 3-for-3 with three RBIs to lift his average to .189.
Cavaliers
The University of Virginia, which beat Tennessee on Sunday in the College World Series, has relied on several players from the state.
One of them is infielder Nic Kent, who has started all 61 games and is hitting .242 with eight homers. He is from Charlottesville and played at St. Anne's Belfield.
Pitcher Andrew Abbott, from Halifax County, leads the staff in innings at 106.2 and wins at nine with an ERA of 2.87 in 19 games, with 17 starts.
Virginia Coach Brian O'Connor played for the Harrisonburg Turks while in college at Creighton, in Nebraska.
Some of his teammates in 1990 included Doug Harris, a former James Madison pitcher who played in the minors for the Royals, Marlins and Orioles; and Tom Walter, the former head coach at George Washington who is now at Wake Forest.
Virginia (36-25) will face No. 7 national seed Mississippi (46-16) on Tuesday. "We were prepared. We handled the moment well," O'Connor told reporters after the 6-0 win over the Vols.
Nationals
The Washington Nationals (33-36) are scheduled to begin a series Tuesday in Philadelphia, 34-35.
Starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who has been on the Injured List, told reporters this past weekend he plans to pitch Tuesday after dealing with a groin injury. Washington is 8-2 in its last 10 games.
The Orioles continue their series at home Tuesday with the Houston Astros.
Monday was the first day Major Leagues umpires were instructed to make regular checks of foreign substances on the baseballs. The new directive could lead to 10-day suspensions for those caught, according to the Associated Press.
MLB Flashback
Ron Hodges, who played for the Turks in college, was born June 22, 1949, in Rocky Mount - he turns 72 on Tuesday. Hodges played at Franklin County High and Appalachian State and was a catcher in the majors from 1973-84, with the Mets. He appeared in the 1973 World Series.
Willie Harris was born June 22, 1978, in Cairo, Georgia. He played in the majors for the Orioles and Nationals, among other teams, and is former manager of Richmond in the minor leagues. Harris is one of two big leaguers born in Cairo - the other is Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson.
