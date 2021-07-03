Left fielder Jacob Merica, a product of East Rockingham and Eastern Mennonite, went 3-for-3 and scored three times and catcher Dylan Nicely had two hits and drove in three as the host Grottoes Cardinals won at Shifflett Field 13-2 in seven innings over Elkton on Friday.
The winning pitcher was starter Adam Dofflemyer, the Spotswood grad who allowed just two runs in six innings.
DH Tucker Garrison also added two hits and three RBIs and Clayton Michael, the Fort Defiance grad, had one hit and drove in three runs.
For Elkton, catcher Robert Carbello had two hits and drove in two runs.
In other baseball Friday:
Valley League
Harrisonburg 6, Covington 3: Conor Hartigan (JMU) and Clay Lockett each had three hits as the host Harrisonburg Turks beat Covington 6-3.
Andres Rodriguez made the start on the mound for the Turks and allowed two runs in six innings. Michael Rosario and Logan McNelly each drove in two for Harrisonburg.
The starter for Covington was Cole Henry, who yielded five runs in five innings. Harrisonburg is slated to play two today at Winchester, starting at 5 p.m.
RCBL
Clover Hill at Montezuma: The Braves took a lead of 4-1 with four runs in the fifth but Clover Hill cut the margin to 4-3 going into the seventh in a game that ended after News-Record print deadlines.
Bryce Suters drove in the first run for Clover Hill in the second. Steven Woerner, who was lifted in the fourth, was the starting pitcher for the Bucks while Lance Tate got the nod for the Braves. Gavin Rush drove in two runs for the Braves in the fourth. Broadway at Stuarts Draft also ended late.
More Notes
In the Cape Cod League, JMU standout Chase DeLauter hit two homers early on for Orleans on Friday.
In the majors, Kyle Schwarber of the Nationals was named the player of the month for June in the National League on Friday. Ryan Mountcastle, a former standout for Triple-A Norfolk, of the Orioles was named rookie of the month in the American League.
Schwarber appeared to hurt his hamstring Friday night at home against the Dodgers and he left the game after a hit in the second. Max Scherzer started on the mound for Washington and went six innings as the Nats led 3-1 going into the seventh before the Dodgers rallied for a 10-4 lead going into the ninth. The Orioles played late Friday at the Angels.
