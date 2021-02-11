Just three months into the job, Grottoes Police Chief Timothy Carroll resigned, interim town manager Joe Paxton said Thursday.
Citing personnel matters, Paxton declined to say if Carroll gave a reason for his departure.
Carroll couldn’t be reached for comment.
An emergency Town Council meeting was held Thursday to discuss the resignation and the town’s next steps.
Following the closed session, council unanimously voted to appoint Jason Sullivan to serve as interim police chief.
Paxton said Sullivan joined the town's police department in 2018 and works full time.
Council will wait roughly one to two months before starting its search for a permanent replacement, Paxton said.
The resignation comes at a time when the town is already facing a shortage of police officers. The town has six full-time positions, including chief, but after Carroll’s resignation, the town had only three spots filled.
Paxton said the town was already in the process of searching for two additional full-time officers and now will add a search for a new police chief.
He said the town will use its part-time officers to fill the gaps and, if needed, get help from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve been in discussions with Sheriff [Bryan] Hutcheson in assisting if the town needs support during the interim period,” Paxton said.
“We’ll do some extra patrols down there to help fill in,” Hutcheson said.
Carroll took over the police department in November, a few months after former Police Chief Tommy James resigned.
At the time he was hired, Carroll was working for the James Madison University Police Department, and he had served several years with the Harrisonburg Police Department before moving to the college.
James became police chief in June 2019, after former Chief John Painter retired in April.
— Staff writer Jessica Wetzler contributed to this report.
