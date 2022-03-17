The Grottoes Police Department has continued its mutual agreement with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office regarding policing in both jurisdictions.
According to Grottoes Town Manager Stefanie McAlister’s staff report to Town Council, the memorandum of understanding regarding police jurisdictional authority between the two departments has not changed.
However, there has since been a change in leadership at both departments, so “reaffirming the MOU is appropriate,” she wrote.
Town Council unanimously voted to continue the agreement at its meeting Monday.
In the agreement, Grottoes agrees to extend full law enforcement arrest authority in Grottoes territory to Augusta County sheriff’s deputies.
In Augusta County, Grottoes police have full law enforcement arrest authority in a perimeter consisting of Leroy Road from its intersection at the county line to its intersection with Weyers Cave Road. It then goes west on Weyers Cave Road to its intersection with Rockfish Road, headed south with Patterson Mill Road, going east until U.S. 340.
The perimeter then goes south on U.S. 340 to the intersection on Harriston Road, east until Horsehead Road and north until the Augusta-Rockingham county line.
“All Augusta County Deputies and Grottoes Police Officers shall have the same powers, rights, benefits, privileges and immunities within the prescribed area of Augusta County and the Town of Grottoes, including the authority to make arrests and secure arrest warrants,” according to the agreement.
Under the agreement, violations in Augusta County will be cited by Grottoes Police consistent with Augusta County code. Incidents in Grottoes from Augusta County deputies will continue to be in violation of Grottoes’ town ordinances.
