At 40 years old, Don Miller decided to get his motorcycle license, but within a few months, he sustained a closed-head injury in an accident. That fateful joyride was 16 years ago, and still, he can only remember a few months leading up to it.
“August the 24, 2003. Four days after my 41st birthday,” Miller said. “I just had my bike probably two or three months before my accident. I can remember driving it to Hussey’s to get it inspected. … It’s been 16 and a half years, and I haven’t healed yet.”
Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley is a James Madison University-affiliated nonprofit under the Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services that serves Augusta, Bath, Highland, Page, Rockbridge, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties and the cities within. Since 2005, the organization has provided people with brain injuries like Miller with case management, life skills training, education and support groups.
For over 10 years, Miller has attended support groups and worked with Brain Injury Connections to find his “new normal.” Using an iPad that he refers to as his brain, Miller keeps up a quick sense of humor and is able to go about life without giving away any major clues of his condition to the outside world. He said his ability to reintegrate to society is partially due to the organization’s support groups that have made him feel more connected and understood.
“Just to know something is out there or somebody is out there who can help you or has a problem you have. Or not that you have, but has a problem; that you’re not the only weirdo in the bunch. I might be the only weirdo in the crowd,” Miller said. “Without support groups, you don’t think there’s anybody out there like you. … You don’t think it’s been that long. In my mind, it hasn’t been 16 years. You sit back and think two years here, four years there, it adds up.”
Support group meetings are often hosted with other community entities like the Friendly City Food Co-op or Shenandoah Art Therapy to teach clients useful skills and connect them with nearby partners. Beyond sharing educational resources, Executive Director Cindy Noftsinger said support groups allow families to connect and relay information to one another, which is beneficial to break feelings of isolation and create a sense of normalcy.
“As they adjust to a new normal, and even for the caregivers to be able to say, ‘Wow, this is what we’re dealing with at home,’ and someone go, ‘Been there, done that and this helped us,’” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2.87 million traumatic brain injury emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths occurred in the United States in 2014, the latest available data year.
Brain Injury Connection’s biggest fundraiser of the year is in October, when the organization hosts its annual Zombie Run For Brains, where participants can race through Fear Forest to escape volunteer “zombies.” In 2019, the race raised $1,789.
Noftsinger said this year marks the 15th anniversary of the nonprofit. To commemorate and raise awareness of its mission, Noftsinger took to Harrisonburg City Council.
At its March 10 meeting, Mayor Deanna Reed read a proclamation recognizing March as Brain Injury Awareness Month and sharing the prevalence of brain injuries in the nation.
“Early, equal and adequate access to care greatly increases the overall quality of life and will enable individuals to return to home, school, work and community,” Reed said. “I ask the citizens of Harrisonburg to support Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley Inc., a local nonprofit, in their efforts to serve brain-injured individuals, through volunteerism, education and financial support.”
Volunteers and workers at the organization often say no two brains are alike, so no two brain injuries are alike.
Over the past 10 years, the nonprofit has contributed education on crisis intervention training to first responders in Harrisonburg and Staunton. Last fall, the nonprofit began working with Del. Tony Wilt on a bill requiring the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and brain injury stakeholders be consulted when developing crisis intervention training statewide. Gov. Ralph Northam approved the legislation, and it is set to take effect July 1.
Noftsinger said many brain injuries result in the inability to recognize generally abnormal public behaviors and stop oneself from exhibiting them, and first responders knowing to discern actions stemming from brain injuries can save a life.
“Someone who’s a stroke victim or maybe a severe concussion, or maybe a motor vehicular or pedestrian accident. So with that, and sometimes there’s executive functioning loss, you know, being able to make good decisions,” she said. “Having awareness that when you approach these people with brain injuries, you don’t want to create a fight or flight response in them, but to handle them more gently.”
In 2017, BBC published an article about an Englishman named Dominic Hurley who suffered a traumatic brain injury in his youth and was repeatedly arrested by police who assumed his atypical behavior was caused by inebriation. In September 2016, North Carolina resident Keith Lamont Scott was shot by a police officer while sitting in his car for not complying with commands. Scott sustained a traumatic brain injury in a motorcycle accident. Increasing brain injury components in first responder training is designed to minimize and prevent situations like these from occurring.
Because Brain Injury Connections serves a vulnerable population, face-to-face meetings with support group members have been rescheduled and care has been modified to remote interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Brain Injury Alliance of Virginia, tools are being developed such as a coronavirus safety assessment form to better understand the needs of clients, as to whether they have adequate supplies and to check on their mental and emotional well-being.
“COVID19 is producing increased anxiety and depression for all of us now, but many of our brain-injured clients deal with those feelings on a regular basis and now, with our current public health concerns, their anxieties have been multiplied,” Noftsinger said in an email.
Veronica Olko has worked professionally with brain-injured patients as a case manager for one year, but she has been exposed to the effects and concerns of brain injuries for half a decade because her sister is living with a brain tumor. She said being able to connect her sister and others with tools to improve their experiences has been rewarding, and she loves being a bridge for people to regain their strength and find their “new normal.”
“She’s on disability and she’s kind of getting her life back slowly. But you know, resources are so important. … I really enjoy being able to find those resources for clients because it can be difficult with memory and other kinds of things. So, it’s been rewarding to be able to help clients get connected, and become independent and live independent lives,” Olko said. “After your accident, just kind of coming into who you are now, and kind of finding new hobbies or new things to do.”
Unfortunately, Olko said most people are unaware of the resources available for brain-injured people until a crisis arises, and lives depend upon finding methods of coping and healing. Miller agreed, joking that everyone thinks they are immune, so it should be offered as a 101-course in schools.
“People don’t think they need it until they need it,” Miller said. “When you think you don’t need it, you need it. Never count yourself out. ... If you had told me 17 years ago that I would be like this, ‘Nah, not me.’”
