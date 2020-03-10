On Monday, Faith in Action announced it is seeking $750,000 annually from the city and county for the localities to establish an “Affordable Housing Trust Fund.”
Housing trust funds, once begun by localities, receive public funding and private donations to promote affordable housing, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project, a group that provides information about the initiatives.
“The purpose of this fund would be to encourage the preservation of affordable housing, the creation of new affordable housing for at 80% of median income and below,” said Nadia Dames, the chair of Faith in Action’s affordable housing campaign. Faith in Action is an coalition of two dozen local religious groups.
Between 2014 and 2018, the median household income in Rockingham County was $59,817, while it was $43,893 in Harrisonburg, according to the most recent data from the Census Bureau.
More than a quarter of Harrisonburg residents and nearly 10% of Rockingham County residents live in poverty, according to the Census Bureau.
Faith in Action’s proposal calls for the fund to be overseen by an advisory committee, consisting of city and county staff, along with local residents and real estate stakeholders, according to Dames.
“A potential list of uses of this housing trust fund would be new construction, rehabilitation, acquisition, rental assistance, land trusts, cooperative housing, transitional or emergency housing, preservation of assisted housing, weatherization, emergency repairs, housing-related services and more,” Dames said.
The nation and Valley are facing a housing supply shortage, impacting buyers and renters.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there are only 36 affordable and available homes per 100 low-income renter households.
Mike Parks, the director of communications for the city, said Faith in Action members and city staff have met about the proposal.
He said city government is in the process of learning more about the city’s housing situation. Last week, Harrisonburg put out a request for proposals to conduct a Comprehensive Housing Assessment and Market Study.
The study “is really going to be a deep dive into everything that adds into our local housing market and how we understand it,” Parks said.
Local real estate current and future trends, stock, demographics, obstacles and future projects are listed for analysis in the report, according to the city’s request for proposals.
“Right now, we are hoping to be able to complete this housing study and see what recommendations come back based on national best practices and moving forward based on that study,” he said.
Stephen King, the Rockingham County administrator, also said it was too early to tell what the county would do with regard to Faith in Action’s proposal.
“We’ve got a lot of investigating and research to do in finding out how these trusts work,” King said.
He noted the $750,000 annual price tag.
“That is a big number, especially if it’s recurring,” King said. “There’s a lot to be understood before the board would [consider] making such a commitment.”
Dames said Faith in Action is aware of the city and county’s efforts to address housing, adding that the funding for the solutions, and even the administration fees from the studies, could come from the fund.
Housing trust funds have gained popularity since the first was established in 1980, especially between 2005 and 2015, nearly tripling from more than 250 to nearly 750 across the country, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project.
Dames said affordable housing trust funds “have been in large cities, small communities like ours, so we know it’s something that’s doable.”
As of 2016, the most recent data available, there were more than 750 in 47 states and Washington, D.C., with three in Virginia, two in Fairfax County and one in Arlington County, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project.
