Cynthia Reeves is reminded of her late husband every day since he was shot and killed in Port Republic last summer.
When she wakes up, she sees William "Billy" Reeves, lying unconscious on the pavement at the 340 Quick Stop in Port Republic the day of June 27, 2021.
She sees his blood surrounding him, and his eyes wide open.
And she sees his shooter, Pierce Delawder, and his girlfriend at the time and Billy Reeves' niece, Destiny Reeves, run away from the scene, leaving Billy helpless and Cynthia calling out for help.
"I feel like I can't even function in society. ... It never leaves my mind," Cynthia Reeves said in court on Wednesday, crying.
During a sentencing hearing Wednesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Judge Thomas J. Wilson sentenced Delawder, 21, to 12 years in prison for the shooting death of Billy Reeves Jr., 44, of Grottoes.
Delawder, who had lived in Broadway but was staying in Grottoes at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon while in possession of schedule I drugs.
He took the plea deal to avoid a trial on charges of felony second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
"I am truly sorry," Delawder said. "I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."
Investigators have said that just before the shooting, Billy and Cynthia Reeves stopped in the convenience store's parking lot, where Delawder and Destiny Reeves were.
There, both parties agreed there was a confrontation, but details of what led up to the shooting differed.
Cynthia said Destiny and Delawder became combative with her and Billy after they asked Destiny and Delawder to leave the premises, and Destiny began to hit Cynthia, causing Billy to grab Destiny and try to stop her from hitting Cynthia.
Destiny told Wilson that when she and Cynthia were arguing, Billy punched her in the face, knocking out three teeth, bruising her chin, elbows and wrist, and bloodying her lips and cheek. Pierce was the one who held Destiny back, she said, when Billy attacked her. When Delawder's lawyer, Harrisonburg defense attorney Aaron Cook, showed Destiny images of her battered face, she began to cry.
Delawder shot Billy because he was on top of her, beating her, Destiny said, as opposed to Cynthia's testimony that Billy was merely holding onto Destiny to prevent her from attacking Cynthia.
Destiny's injuries were too severe for Cynthia's testimony that Billy only grabbed her and held on to her to be true, Cook said.
But Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst said Destiny's story didn't add up to previous recollections she had given.
Garst said Destiny wrote a statement admitting that she had hit Cynthia with a soda can, but Destiny said in court Wednesday that she hit Cynthia with her fist. Garst said Destiny had treated the whole case as a joke, and cited an Aug. 12, 2021, bond hearing in Harrisonburg-Rockingham General District Court, where she said Destiny burst out in laughter regarding the case.
Destiny said she didn't laugh in court but did admit to smirking, because she thought Cynthia's testimony was "ridiculous."
Destiny said she was unable to immediately remember all the facts of the case when questioned by investigators because she was injured and traumatized from the event. She also admitted to being high on Xanax at the time, but her testimony in court Wednesday was true, she said.
There was a backpack with LSD and fentanyl in the car Destiny Reeves and Delawder were traveling in en route to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment, according to Garst.
Garst told Destiny that her stories were "mixed up."
"Yes, because it was traumatic," Destiny responded.
Garst said that unlike Delawder and Destiny's recollections, Cynthia's story has never wavered. Delawder spoke with law enforcement personnel before being taken into custody and changed his story several times, first stating that Billy had first used the pistol in the altercation before admitting to the shooting.
"[Delawder] is squarely responsible for killing Mr. Reeves," Garst said, asking Wilson to impose a 15-year sentence.
But Cook told Wilson there was accuracy to Destiny's testimony Wednesday. He showed officer Wesley Burgoyne, a sheriff's deputy, pictures of the scene with Destiny's missing teeth. Billy's autopsy report showed a bullet entered his neck and exited on his back, above his buttocks, which matched the story of Billy on top of Destiny, assaulting her, before Delawder fired the gun.
"It's not just a bear hug that popped her teeth out — it was violence," Cook said.
Cook said the case was "in the heartland" of manslaughter, and asked Wilson to impose a sentence on the lower end of the sentencing guidelines.
"It's a horrible, horrible, tragic event," Cook said.
Billy's 15-year-old son, Samuel Shifflett, said he enjoyed a close relationship with his father, and that his death impacted "everything" in his life. His father's death has caused Shifflett pain, sadness and hurt, and he said he had issues functioning in everyday life.
"I shut down," he said. "It felt like I couldn't do anything. I was in a dark place for a long time."
Shifflett said he requested to wear No. 44 on his football team, the age of his father when he was killed. He remembered Billy as "a wonderful man," a great father, and a "joy."
Wilson said he considered all facts and the sentencing guidelines before imposing the 12-year sentence, including that both parties admitted there was no recent hostility or drama between them in recent months before the shooting. That was surprising, he said, due to the "senseless, stupid act of gun violence by someone who couldn't control themselves under the circumstances."
"Not to sugarcoat it," he said.
Sentencing guidelines ranged from two to 15 years, according to the disposition.
Upon Delawder's release, he will serve five years of supervised probation, must be drug-free, and is to not have contact with Cynthia or her family.
"Pierce, you will walk through the doors of a prison and you will walk out of them," Cynthia said. "However, I have a life sentence. ... You took away my best friend and the love of my life."
