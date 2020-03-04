Harrisonburg police continue to search for a man accused of robbing a city bank Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the BB&T bank at the intersection of Mount Clinton Pike and Virginia Avenue about 3 p.m.
Surveillance video showed a white man exit either a white Ford Explorer or Expedition, enter the bank, leave the bank and flee the scene in the SUV, police say.
Inside the bank, police say the man demanded money. It's unclear how much money, if any, the suspect stole.
Following the robbery, Eastern Mennonite High School was placed on locked down.
Police scoured the area search for the suspect, but he has yet to be captured.
Before Wednesday's crime, the most recent bank robbery in the Harrisonburg area happened on Jan. 23 in New Market.
Police say George Wood, 50, of Waynesboro, entered the SonaBank in the 9400 block of South Congress Street at approximately 10:20 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money.
He is charged with felony larceny of bank notes. His case is pending in Shenandoah County General District Court.
The last bank robbery in the city happened on June 3 at the Mosaic Federal Credit Union on South Carlton Street.
Police say Elizah Scott Mangiliman, then 32, entered the bank and told a teller to put money in his backpack. No weapon was displayed.
As part of a plea deal, Mangiliman was sentenced to three years and four months in prison with all but four months suspended.
