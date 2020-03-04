You may have climbed on the cow sculpture in the farm exhibition at Explore More Discovery Museum, but tonight live farm animals will be invading the museum for 4-H Night.
Kids are invited to learn about agriculture and explore what the Rockingham County 4-H club offers its members with hands-on activities and learning. Admission is free and the event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Explore More Discovery Museum is located at 150 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
— Staff Report
