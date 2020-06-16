Down fall the provocative abstract murals, reminiscent of Artful Dodger days, and up goes a mirage of community as the Court Square eatery rebrands itself.
Habana Cafe, previously the site of the Artful Dodger, is moving into a new phase -- Dukes Bar & Grill. Habana Cafe had maintained several decorations and appeals from the former bar lounge, but Dukes is a new style on the college bar scene.
Replacing the colorful outdoor walls of bargoers stands black walls, but it will not remain bare for long. Anyone who has given "a hand" at Habana is invited to paint their palm print on the walls as the space reinvents itself. The renovated structure also now includes an outdoor bar.
Dukes Bar & Grill opened on Monday.
-- Staff Report
