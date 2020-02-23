For the past five years, Jessy and Aneudis Gonzalez and their four children crammed into a two-bedroom town house in Harrisonburg.
The parents dreamed of one day living in a home of their own. On Sunday, that dream became a reality at 232 Kelley St. thanks to Central Valley Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s exciting. … It’s a blessing,” said Jessy Gonzalez, 33, adding that their children, Belicia, Leticia, and Juliet and Jaziel, will have a place to play. “We’re going to have space. The kids will have space to run around.”
The Gonzalez family, along with the Cruz family, celebrated a double house dedication with Habit for Humanity.
Brenis Linares and Arisleida Cruz, along with their two sons, Abel and Eric, will live in the house at 226 Kelley St.
The couple moved to the United States from the Dominican Republic in 2009 and to Harrisonburg in 2014.
Arisleida Cruz also said her home is a blessing.
“It wouldn’t have been possible without Habitat for Humanity,” said Arisleida Cruz, 37.
The families received a no-interest mortgage in exchange for helping to build the house. Each family put in more than 400 hours of work. In addition, Habitat for Humanity will help connect them to state and federal programs to help reduce the mortgage payments.
David Wenger, executive director of Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, said he believes Sunday’s event was the first double dedication for his chapter.
“We’re working with more families,” Wenger said.
The local nonprofit got its start in 1988, when Bridgewater Interchurch Food Pantry volunteers became concerned about inadequate housing in the Harrisonburg area.
In 1989, the chapter built its first house in Grottoes.
In 2019, it provided homes to four families. This year, officials hope to help at least six.
Construction on a home in Timberville and a duplex in Harrisonburg is underway.
Wenger said it wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers, including Massanutten Technical Center.
Neil Tucker, a carpentry teacher at MTC, said the work of his students goes beyond hammers and nails.
“We teach carpentry and other skills, but I know all the staff believe in community and teaching the students the power they have in helping the world,” he said.
During the dedication, Donovan Memorial United Methodist Church in Singers Glen gave the families household items; Ottobine United Methodist Church presented the families with Bibles; the Kerus Quilters of First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg gave them a quilt; the Shenandoah Valley Reading Council provided them with books and bookshelves; and the Central Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners gave them gardening tools.
