Cat Hammond made history on Wednesday in Park View.
The sophomore attack for Eastern Mennonite University scored the first lacrosse goal on the EMU Turf Field in a game against Bethany. The Royals, in their first home game in program history, led 8-5 at halftime and won 15-10.
The goal by Hammond came just 52 seconds into the contest.
Morgan Tricarico had five goals and two assists for EMU, Juliana Ghally added three goals and Mykenzie Davis had two more in the victory. The Royals scored the first four goals of the match before Bethany scored the next three.
The EMU women, now 1-1, began its season and program with a 21-3 loss Saturday at Juniata in Pennsylvania.
In other local sports Wednesday:
College Baseball
James Madison 4, Maryland 2: Grayson Jones allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings out of the bullpen as James Madison beat host Maryland 4-2 in a nonconference contest. Senior Kyle Hayes had two hits for the Dukes, who are 9-6 and begin a series in Harrisonburg on Friday against Niagara.
Bridgewater 14, Washington & Lee 9: Jacob Talley had four hits and also drove in four as visiting Bridgewater won 14-9 in Lexington.
Jeffrey Snider added three hits for the Eagles and JT Creed drove in three runs.
Eastern Mennonite 7, Averett 5: In Danville, shortstop Brett Lindsay and first baseman Gage Riddick each had two hits and drove in two more as Eastern Mennonite won 7-5.
The winning pitcher was Connor Lutz, who allowed three runs in three innings out of the bullpen.
College Men’s Lacrosse
Swarthmore 15, Bridgewater 10: Bridgewater was outscored 5-0 in the second quarter and lost 15-10 at home. The Eagles are now 2-3 overall.
Eric Husselbaugh had three goals and two assists for Bridgewater and he has 18 goals this season.
Kyle Graham and Justin Calabrese had two goals for the Eagles while Connor McLean had four assists and Sam Homick added two assists.
College Volleyball
Dominican 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Playing at home, EMU lost to the No. 7 team in the country 25-12, 25-18 and 25-13. Drew Bennett had 11 assists for EMU — now 3-8 overall. Dominican of Illinois improved to 13-5 this season.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.