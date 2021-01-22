In late June of 1973, my family left Dayton for a summer trip to Georgia. I was in the backseat of a car for several hundred miles but it seemed worth it – the promise of seeing a rare Major League Baseball game in person.
Starting in 1970, with a trip to Baltimore to see the Orioles and Red Sox, my father had started taking me and sometimes my brothers to at least one game per summer.
The trip to Atlanta, looking back, may have been more eye-opening now with the death of Hall of Fame slugger Hank Aaron at the age of 86 on Friday.
In a doubleheader on July 1, 1973 – thanks to baseballreference.com – here are some of the players that appeared in the first game for the hosts: Aaron, Ralph Garr, Darrell Evans, Dusty Baker and Davey Johnson.
I remember a homer by Evans and now thanks to the baseball website see cleanup hitter Aaron had two hits while Baker and Johnson - dealing with COVID-19 in Florida, according to a former Mets' spokesman - hit right back of him. Both Johnson and Baker would later manage the Washington Nationals and I got to hear some of Baker’s stories about Aaron while I was covering the Nationals as a free-lance writer.
Some starters for the Giants in the first game were right fielder Bobby Bonds, first baseman Willie McCovey, and third baseman and Pulaski native Ed Goodson, who had two hits.
Braves pitcher Tom House – who would play a key role the next season – pitched the last two innings as the Giants won 14-6. The last pitcher for the Giants was Randy Moffitt, the brother of tennis legend Billie Jean King.
Aaron was used as a pinch-hitter in the second game as the Braves scored two runs in the last of the ninth to win 8-7 over the Giants, whom the previous year had traded Willie Mays to the Mets.
The starting pitcher in the second game for the Braves was Phil Niekro, a future Hall of Famer who died last month. His catcher that day was Johnny Oates, who grew up in Prince George’s, starred at Virginia Tech and is a member of the Valley Baseball League Hall of Fame after playing for Waynesboro. Oates died in Richmond in 2004.
It would less than a year later after my trip, April 8, 1974, that Aaron would break the all-time home run record held by Babe Ruth with a drive off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers in that same Atlanta ballpark.
I remember watching that game on national television as Aaron hit the ball into the Atlanta bullpen for the 715th homer of his career. It was House, the lefty reliever, that caught the ball that was hit was by Aaron. Johnson started at second and Baker in center for Atlanta in that game and Oates was used as a pinch-hitter.
“Hank Aaron changed my life,” House wrote on social media Friday. “The greatest moment I ever got to be a part of was catching 715. That moment bonded us forever as friends and teammates. My heart hurts today to learn of his passing. We watched Hank shrug off the weight of the world and just keep swinging.”
At a young age, of course, I had no idea about the junk, such as death threats, that African-American Aaron was dealing with as he chased Ruth. Although my mother has German Ruth roots on her side of the family, as a young boy I was a fan of Aaron and pulling for him to break the record.
Let’s face it: the issues of racial strive are still with us today. Look no further than the events of Jan. 6 in the nation’s capital for evidence of that.
Hopefully, all of us can learn from the quiet dignity of Aaron – who was much more than one of the greatest players ever. He stayed humble and was able to “just keep swinging,” in the words of House.
“One of the best parts of working for the Braves in 2011 was having the honor to cross paths with Hank Aaron from time to time. And then listening to Dusty tell his Hank Aaron stories a few years later. Man. What a legend. What a loss,” Kyle Brostowitz, now the director of communications for the Nationals, wrote on social media Friday.
Kyle Finnegan, who pitched for the Nationals in 2020, was born in Texas in 1991 so he never saw Alabama native Aaron play. But Finnegan told me Friday he has watched the tape of the record home run by Aaron in 1974. "What he had to go through off the field, being from the South" was brutal, Finnegan said.
The record books may say Barry Bonds is the all-time home run leader at 755. But to many of my generation, that record clearly belongs to Aaron. That and many, many other honors as well.
It had been decades since that Braves' game that I had been to Atlanta before my wife and I drove down over the Christmas break a few years ago. We visited the church where Martin Luther King, Jr. was a pastor and also went to the Jimmy Carter Center.
Both men had their flaws, like everyone, and you may not have agreed with their foreign policy (see 1980 Olympics for the former President) or stance on social issues.
Of the three Atlanta legends, only Carter is still alive at 96 just days after another - yet hardly normal - inauguration. These days, I think we could all learn something from King, Carter and Aaron.
