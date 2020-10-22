For Lilian Berry, it was equivalent to waking up to a room full of presents.
The Fort Defiance junior has played softball since she was nine and said she started having aspirations of playing for powerhouse programs she watched on television, such as Florida, when she was as early as 10 years old.
So when NCAA coaches were officially allowed to reach out to high school athletes in the class of 2022 on Sept. 1 and her phone started to vibrate, it was a fulfilling moment that displayed how her hard work has paid off.
"It was kind of like Christmas morning for us," Berry said. “That was awesome.”
Berry, a 5-foot-6 right-hander that is the pitching ace for the Indians but also is one of the team’s top hitters as a utility player, said she started realizing she may seriously have a future in the sport at the next level by the time she was 12.
Just as Berry realized she had talent, she began putting in the work not many middle-school-aged kids are willing to do.
“Lilian has been training with us since middle school,” said Mike Martin, owner of Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg. From day one, she has been one of the most intense athletes we have trained. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have fun when she trains. It’s just that she’s been extremely focused on her goals from the first time in here and gets visibly upset during her training sessions if she doesn’t execute an exercise up to her standards.”
The reason for the frustration when not living up to her own standards is simple — she has bigger goals.
“You can see the focus and intensity on her face,” Martin said.
At 5-foot-6, it could be argued that Berry is a bit undersized for a Division I prospect, but she certainly makes up for it with her sheer intensity while training and her skillset on the field that’s been on display locally since she was a freshman.
“She’s great at both [hitting and pitching],” Fort Defiance softball coach Todd Wood said. “She’s a hard worker everywhere. She puts in work. It’s great to have a kid like that, one that works hard. She doesn’t just focus on one area of her game. She hits a lot, pitches a lot. She’s great all the way across.”
Berry’s fastball sits around 63 miles per hour right now — she has touched as high as 65, according to Martin — and also has the output at the plate to hit at the Division I level. Martin believes with another year to develop in both areas, along with her intense strength training regimen, she will enter the college ranks ready to be a big-time player.
“I’ve seen a huge improvement in my development,” Berry said. “Mike and everyone else at Next Level are so awesome at helping me perform, even with the mental side of things. It’s so important to me.”
Martin said the most exciting part about Berry as a prospect is how much room for improvement she still has. He said her strength is great — she hit a sumo deadlift of 265 pounds as a sophomore and a barbell front squat of 170 — but he believes that her ability to move during her delivery in the circle and at the plate will both get better.
“As that improves, then her overall power will improve and in theory, will allow her to hit and throw harder,” Martin said.
The relationship between the NLAD staff and Berry has been pivotal to her development, despite the back-and-forth trash talk and “sassy” personality the Fort Defiance standout displays regularly while working inside the facility.
“She always keeps us, as a staff, on our toes,” Martin said. “It’s never a dull moment when she is training.”
Martin credited Berry’s family for their support of her dreams at such a young age and said he appreciates her willingness to talk to his own daughters and give advice on a regular basis whenever they stop by the building.
"Any college coach that gets Lilian is going to get a bulldog on the mound and at the plate, as well as a girl that will step in as one of the hardest workers from day one,” Martin said. “She’s exactly the type of girl you want in your program as a coach.”
Berry’s past six months have looked different due to COVID-19 after her sophomore campaign got cancelled by the Virginia High School League and her travel ball circuit didn’t get started up until the back end of the summer.
“I was shocked,” Berry said. “I never would have thought our season was going to get cancelled. We had very high hopes. Our goal was to win districts, to win regionals, to win states. I was definitely bummed. I took it for granted, for sure. It was awful.”
Missing out on the 2020 season has Berry even more eager for her junior year. She said the Indians have high expectations as a team and she’s ready to get back to playing with a group she considers “pretty special.”
“I’m so excited, just counting down the days until we get to play again,” Berry said. “There are so many great players and teams in our district, so I’m excited to compete against everyone. With our team, we have a special bond. So I’m excited, for sure.”
Once Berry and the Indians do return to the field, more interest from Division I programs is likely to follow.
And with that, it’ll be like Christmas morning for the Fort Defiance product all over again.
“It’s been like a rollercoaster,” Berry said. “I’ve had some lows with colleges, had some doors close and I’ve also had some programs open up. I’ve been talking to some really great programs, so I’m excited to see where I finally end up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.