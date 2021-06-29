The Harlem Globetrotters will visit Harrisonburg on Aug. 26 for what could be the first event at James Madison's 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center that is fully open to the public.
JMU debuted the new arena last November as the home of the Dukes men's and women's basketball programs, but operated at limited capacity for the entire 2020-21 season. Presale for tickets begins Wednesday for JMU Duke Club Members and are available through the JMU ticket office for the general public starting July 2.
The Globetrotters summer tour features multiple dates in Virginia this summer, including Charlottesville on Aug. 26 and Winchester on Aug. 30. The Globetrotters are also slated to play in the region in Norfolk on Aug. 20, Fairfax the next day and Washington on Aug. 22.
Jerry Venable, a basketball standout at Booker T. Washington in Staunton in the 1960s, played for the Globetrotters after a college career at Ferrum and Kansas State. He was inducted into the Ferrum Hall of Fame in 2018. He was drafted in the sixth round by the 76ers in 1970 and then played 13 years for the Globetrotters, according to the Ferrum athletic website.
EMU Track
Former Eastern Mennonite University track standout Hannah Chappell-Dick has been named an assistant coach for distance at Division I Brown in Rhode Island.
She was a five-time All-American at EMU and has been part of the coaching staffs at Georgia Tech and the University of Florida since leaving Harrisonburg.
"I am very excited to bring coach Chappell-Dick on board," said Brown Coach Tim Springfield on the school's athletic website. "She brings with her strong levels of experience from Florida and Georgia Tech, and she really impressed our staff with her passion and attention to detail. I also am very impressed with her ability to connect with student-athletes in a positive way, and I know that she'll advance our program."
She was the two-time Athlete of the Year for the Royals. Chappell-Dick graduated from EMU in 2016 after growing up in Bluffton, Ohio. She has been involved in Mennonite youth convention events as well.
"Convention was a life-changing, life-giving experience for me in high school, so I’ve made every effort to attend the biennial event since my first one in Columbus, 2009," she told www.mennoniteusa.org in 2017.
Brown is in Providence. The cross country season begins Sept. 4 with a meet in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Alderfer Honor
Broadway High graduate Isaac Alderfer and Eastern Mennonite University track teammate Alijah Johnson of Maryland were both named Tuesday to the Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State First Team today. Alderfer also won the major Track Athlete of the Year award, repeating from the indoor track & field season.
BC Athletics
Bridgewater College announced ticket and football tailgating plans for the 2020-21 academic season on Tuesday.
"You may purchase the Soaring Eagle ticket package online starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7. This exclusive package provides two season passes to all regular-season home football and men's and women's basketball games as well as reserved seating, parking and more," according to the school. "On Thursday, July 15, at 10 a.m., BC will begin offering season pass options for football and basketball with the opportunity to secure tickets as well as reserve seating and parking for the season. If purchasing season pass options isn't right for you, you may reserve individual game tickets or parking starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17."
Scott Lemn will be the new head coach in football for the Eagles. Former Coach Mike Clark will be recognized at the first game on Sept. 4.
JMU Baseball
Former James Madison baseball catcher Jake Lowery picked up his first win as a manager in the minor leagues as the Nationals beat the Cardinals 3-1 on Monday in the Florida Complex League as the season began.
The league was formerly the Gulf Coast League. Lowery was the top catcher in the nation for the Dukes in 2011 and played in the minors for Cleveland and Washington.
Richmond native Lowery played for Double-A Harrisburg in the Eastern League in 2019 in the Washington system. He was slated to be a coach last year for Fredericksburg before the minor league season was called off.
Alexandria native Nick Wells, a pitcher in the Nats' system, was sent from Triple-A to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday. He went to Battlefield High in northern Virginia. Pitcher Aaron Barrett, who had been in Fredericksburg, was promoted to Harrisburg. He has pitched in the majors for Washington.
The Nationals, before Tuesday's game with Tampa Bay, put reliever Tanner Rainey on the Injured List, designed pitcher Justin Miller for assignment and called up pitchers Ryne Harper and Kyle Lobstein from Triple-A. A vetera lefty, Lobstein hadn't pitched in the majors since 2016, with Pittsburgh.
"He has stretched out to three innings at times,” pitching coordinator Brad Holman, in player development, said last week about Arizona native. “He is a journeyman who knows how to pitch. He is not going to wow you with velocity but he knows how to pitch."
