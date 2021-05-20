It has been more than 15 years since Will Harris pitched for the Staunton Braves in the Valley Baseball League.
But the veteran reliever claims he is going through the roughest stretch of his Major League career.
"It’s hard to decode what’s what,” Harris told reporters late Tuesday after the Nationals lost in Chicago to the Cubs. “I know tonight my stuff was probably the worst it’s ever been in my career."
Harris, who dealt with arm problems earlier this year, gave up a home run in the sixth inning to David Bote of the Cubs.
That left Harris, 36, with an ERA of 6.75 in his first six outings this year for Washington.
The Nationals more bad news when a player who had been vaccinated for the virus came down with COVID-19 and was not available Wednesday night. Another player who was not vaccinated was also not available for the game due to contact tracing, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.
Washington was tested on Monday, the skipper said. Pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey went on the COVID-IL before Wednesday's game while pitchers Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espino came off the taxi squad.
Harris, meanwhile, was signed to a three-year deal prior to the 2020 season by Washington, after he pitched against the Nationals in the 2019 World Series while with Houston.
“And you know, to have the outcome that I had, wasn’t a surprise I guess for the way that I was pitching. Could have had good fortune, [Bote] could have popped it up, that’s the game that we play, right. You can go out there with C stuff and still get the job done, which I expected to do, but that wasn’t the case," Harris said.
What did Harris, a product of LSU, feel like was the problem?
“Think just the velocity, stuff, locations, breaking ball, the way it was moving. I had some good outcomes,” Harris said. “But mainly for a lack of them swinging I think, than anything else. But it happens. You have good days and bad days ... if you have enough appearances, but today it just was a whole lot of bad, and I’ll look at video and stuff tomorrow and try to figure out how to get it right and how to perform better the next time I’m out there.”
Martinez, a former Cubs' coach, normally sticks up for his players and did so late Tuesday for Harris.
“It wasn’t a horrible pitch ... the four-pitch walk to Duffy to start the inning off, that was concerning, but after the home run he settled down and threw the ball well," said Martinez, who planned to talk with Harris before the game Wednesday night.
Harris was drafted in the ninth round in 2006 by Colorado after he had been a two-way player for the Braves.
"Great summer — back when I could still hit,” Louisiana native Harris, with a grin, told the Daily News-Record last year. “We had some really good guys. We had some big leaguers on our team.”
“We used him mainly in a middle relief, closer role,” recalls Lawrence Nesselrodt, the Braves’ manager that summer of 2003. “The biggest characteristic we saw in him was a passion and love for the game.”
Harris broke into the majors in 2012 with the Rockies then pitched for Arizona the next two seasons.
Lynchburg native and former ODU standout Daniel Hudson, another Washington reliever, had an ERA of 1.46 in his first 13 appearances this year.
Former Virginia standout Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 Tuesday for the Nationals as the starting first baseman, lifting his average to .292.
The Nationals were 16-22 and last in the National League East going into the Wednesday night game at the Cubs. The series concludes Thursday afternoon, then the Nationals begin a series at home Friday with the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore general manager Mike Elias, a native of Alexandria, said that slugger Chris Davisunderwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to repair a left hip labrum. The recovery takes four or five months so he will likely miss the rest of the season."We weren't able to see him much in spring training action; he wanted to get this fixed," Elias said.
Davis hit 53 homers in 2013 for the Orioles and 26 as recently as 2017 before a major slump.
Infielder Richie Martin has a fracture in his wrist after he was injured for Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week, Elias said Wednesday. "A tough turn of events," Elias said. Norfolk is the top farm team of the Orioles.
"A blow to our depth," Elias said.
BASEBALL NOTES: The Nationals announced Wednesday they would open to full capacity at Nationals Park on June 10. Fans who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. ... Former James Madison pitcher Dan Goggin was promoted to Double-A Binghamton from Single-A in the Mets' system. His manager will be Lorenzo Bundy, the former JMU first baseball who also played in the Valley League with New Market and in the Rockingham County Baseball League with Shenandoah. ... JMU product Shelton Perkins picked up his second save Tuesday for Single-A Delmarva in the Orioles' system. ... Roanoke native and JMU product Nick Robertson has not allowed a run in his first five innings with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodger system ... Springfield native Kevin Kelly, with Single-A Lake County in the Cleveland system, had an ERA of 1.29 in his first five games and seven innings this year.
