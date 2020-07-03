Rosy cheeked with a head full of ideas, Rosetta Ann Walton Harris wore many hats that guaranteed she was a force to be reckoned with.
Most notably, Harris was a trailblazer. In 1986, she became the first woman elected to the Bridgewater Town Council and served as vice mayor for 20 years before retiring when her last term ended in 2016. Harris, 85, of Bridgewater, died on June 25.
It took more than 150 years for a woman to get elected in Bridgewater.
Bob Holton, former Bridgewater public works director and longtime superintendent, said Harris gracefully paved the way for other women to take leadership roles in the town with a wry sense of humor and listening ear that made any heavy situation just a bit lighter.
“Sooner or later Bridgewater was going to have a woman break through the ‘glass ceiling’ and get elected to council. I’m glad Rosetta Harris was the one who made it through,” Holton said.
Over her 28 years of civic service at the council, she implemented the Labor Day Celebration, or as she called it, “Summer’s End,” as well as biannual Yard Sale Days, the Christmas Tree Lighting and the Oakdale Summer Concert Series. She was also responsible for initiating the design and adoption of the Bridgewater flag.
In her honor, the musical event she created has been renamed the Harris Summer Concert Series at Generations Park.
Harris was active in church, civic and community affairs. She was a member of the Virginia Family and Community Educators, Bridgewater Club, Rockingham County Club, and served on the state board for 12 years. Harris served as state president from 1989-91. For her service, the Rockingham Family and Community Educators established the Rosetta Walton Harris Scholarship in her honor.
Whether you knew her for her contagious laugh or volunteer service, her son, Kevin, said his mother never failed to amaze and truly be one of a kind.
“Like most kids, they always see their mom, especially from that era, being a good homemaker. When she did start to branch out, initially she was part of the homemaker civic organization, then when she ran for Town Council, I wasn’t expecting that. Then she was successful in her first run,” he said. “I was surprised in a good way.”
Mayor Ted Flory first met Harris at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and grew closer to her when he began serving on council in 1998. At that time, Harris had eight years of experience on council. Whether in church, at council or out in the community, Flory said her demeanor and grace were the same everywhere she went.
“She was a gem. Soft spoken, friendly, helpful — all attributes that would serve her very well on the Bridgewater Town Council,” he said. “She instituted a lot of activities and events in Bridgewater that are main stage now.”
Flory called Harris the “mover and shaker” of community events like the concert series, which have helped mobilize and strengthen town pride.
“Her ideas were wonderful, and she was able to implement a lot of them, but my memory of her council — and it’s been four years now — is, she was a blessing and a real benefit to the citizens of Bridgewater,” Flory said.
Harris died after an eight-year affliction of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Still, Kevin Harris said her ear for music was last to leave her, and she spent her last years of life playing the piano for family.
Imparting affection to others through cooking and music-making were among two of her favorite hobbies, but Kevin Harris said her greatest joy was in caring for others.
“She always wanted to help people, especially those in need. Even if they didn’t need a lot, she just wanted to offer her care. ... If people were going through a difficult time she was the type of friend who would call and let them know she was there to listen to them,” he said. “She had several friends in the community and I knew when they were ill, she would be in the hospital with them and hold their hand.”
That selflessness would follow her in any role she carried. Harris’ biggest and most lasting contribution to the governing body was her warmth and dedication to adding joy to the world, which has become a pivotal perspective in decision-making, according to Town Manager Jay Litten.
“She looked at every issue by asking whether it would delight our citizens. We put citizen service above all else here, and that whole outlook grew from Rosetta’s insistence that the town give its residents something to smile about,” Litten said.
Harrisonburg Harmonizers will perform for the first music installation of the Harris Summer Concert Series on July 9 at 7 p.m. In the event of thunder or lightning, the event will be relocated to the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A private burial will take place on Wednesday at Clayton Missionary Baptist Church in Pence Springs, West Virginia. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date after the pandemic.
