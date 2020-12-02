The end of November marks the start of the holiday season and ushers in tacky lights and jolly jingles aplenty to fill most people with childish glee, but on Monday, Allison Garcia was celebrating for a different reason.
November is National Novel Writing Month, and as the municipal liaison for the Shenandoah Valley chapter of NaNoWriMo, Garcia was committed to completing another novel, “The Dry Depths of My Soul.” Just before the clock stuck 5 p.m. on the last day of November, Garcia completed her first LGBT novel at 50,023 words.
“I’ve always been into writing. I’ve written ever since — I can’t remember a time I didn’t write,” she said.
Each year, participants are encouraged to type 50,000 words within one month as a creative challenge during NaNoWriMo, shorthand for National Novel Writing Month. Garcia is no stranger to the writing month, completing her ninth year last month, and has served as a local chapter representative for the global event over several years.
As an emerging Harrisonburg-based author, Garcia began working to be published in 2012 with stories centered on the immigration experience through Christian market channels.
“Latina at heart,” Garcia was previously married to a Mexican man, Julio, with whom she has raised her son, Miguel. In her former marriage, she began to learn about the Latino experience, and the pains of the immigration system were exposed to her when members of her church were deported.
“The kind of injustice of the situation upset me, and the reason I wrote ‘Vivir El Dream’ to start with was because the church I went to, we had three people deported in a year,” Garcia said. “We should be loving people as God loves us.”
Since then, she has become a member of cultural competency committees for her work at Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board and as a participant in several Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act rallies.
Over time, stories of social injustice have become her primary focus. Her previous publications include “At Heart,” “You Shall Receive” and “Finding Amor.” She said her motivation is to represent minority communities to promote healing and learning.
“To write books that either show social injustice and show stories about people, either for people to see themselves in the story and see they are also worthy of love, or for someone to see someone else and show them what other people are going through,” Garcia said.
During the day, Garcia works as a therapist for co-occurring treatment of mental health and substance use. She said her work as an author and therapist are both close to her heart and feed into each other.
“They're both stories. One I listen to stories, and one I write stories. And it's about unconditional love,” she said. “It’s listening to people's stories and helping in a way and talking with them in a way to reach the goals they have to be kinder to themselves. I think it's very connected.”
Fellow therapist Sandy Downey said Garcia is a multitalented friend who works tirelessly in every endeavor she takes on, which translates into stories designed to challenge apathetic readers.
“She just puts her heart and soul into everything and tries to make a difference using her talents,” Downey said. “Having great empathy as a therapist and then also personally how these issues have touched her and just having that experience I think allows her to just tell these stories in a way for others to be able to understand.”
When Garcia came out as lesbian later in life, her faith community rejected her, she said, and she felt lost. Hurt but sure in herself and her identity, Garcia found a new church and became more concrete in her dedication to writing diverse Christian fiction.
“Seeing that in a book would make me feel safer or more loved,” she said. “What makes me feel good about my writing is if I write it authentically or people reading my stories are seeing themselves or learning to love someone deeper, learn to love their neighbor more.”
Garcia was the guest author featured in Skyline Literacy’s November event, Read Between The Wines. Skyline Literacy Executive Director Nelly Shenk said Garcia is well-known among the city’s Latino community for her outspoken engagement on important topics through her books, which cover topics and situations Shenk has seen and witnessed firsthand in Harrisonburg.
“She's writing about immigrants and the journey coming to this country. … She has seen a war that I think is giving her more credits about the work she is doing in terms of writing about immigration and with a Christian perspective. I think she is very genuine in her writing,” Shenk said.
Garcia said authenticity is valuable in her work. She has sensitivity readers review her books before publication and has studied systemic racism, so she makes references to books within her stories so others can learn more after finishing her books.
Shenk said Garcia’s choice of covering difficult topics that immigrants face in the U.S. is vital in bridging connections and understanding.
“You can see empathy with the journey of the immigrant people,” she said.
Garcia said the title of her first LGBT novel, “The Dry Depths of My Soul,” comes from a journal entry she wrote when she came to the realization she was lesbian.
“I had locked off this part of myself because of what I'd learned in different churches,” she said. “A dam that I had up for that part of me and when I started to chip away at that dam and allowing the river to flow. It kind of was bringing water again to the dry depths of my soul, the parts I had blocked off for so long.”
Garcia also has a lesbian short story, “Melt Into Me,” featured in “The Heart of the Season: An ATA Anthology,” which was published Nov. 25.
When her latest book is published, Garcia said, she hopes people can find comfort in her words and know coming out doesn’t necessarily mean someone has to abandon their faith.
“Knowing you’re not alone is a huge thing, and I think that's what I hope for this story, that people read it and realize you don't have to be one or the other — there's room for both,” Garcia said. “Especially in the church world, it’s less likely people will be loving to people in the LGBT+ community, but there’s people on either side."
