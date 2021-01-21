Harrisonburg-born Tyler Zombro, 26, is ready to give spring training another shot with Tampa Bay.
The right-handed pitcher can only hope this year goes better than 2020, when the pandemic shut down pro baseball in March and left him on the sidelines for the season.
“Obviously, I was super thrilled to be in big league camp for the first time,” the former Valley Baseball League pitcher said of last year. “When COVID hit and spring training comes to a screeching halt, it wasn’t ideal.”
Despite not pitching in the minors in 2020, the former pitcher with Staunton High, the Staunton Braves and George Mason University is slated to head to Port Charlotte, Florida in less than a month.
“Our director of player development, Jeff McLerran, called me last week. Things are kind of up in the air with start dates (but) they extended the invitation,” Zombro said Thursday from his home in North Carolina.
He has come a long way after not being drafted out of college.
“One of the most mature, focused guys that we have ever had in our program,” Bill Brown, the Mason Coach since 1982, said Thursday. “He was our closer as a freshman on our 2014 team that went to the NCAA tournament. He is mature well beyond his years. He has a confidence about him; it would be impossible to out-work him.”
Zombro graduated from George Mason in 2017 with a degree in pre-physical therapy and kinesiology but was not taken in the Major League First-Year player draft.
“I was optimistic for the draft but nothing panned out,” he said. “I was faced with decision about starting physical therapy school or working, and I also weighed some coaching options,” he said. “It turned out R&D Baseball Academy in northern Virginia was the best fit for me and I became the lead trainer at R&D. I was emotionally and physically adapting to a new lifestyle.”
“Then the Rays called me July 1 or July 2 (of 2017) and said they had a spot to fill in the Gulf Coast League, for some innings to fill. I signed with the Rays and have been with them ever since," he added.
Signed as a non-drafted free agent, Zombro climbed the Tampa Bay ladder and reached the Triple-A level for the first time in 2019 with the Durham Bulls. His pitching coach with Durham was Rick Knapp, a Baltimore native who pitched at Virginia Tech and in the Valley League with Winchester.
Knapp said Zombro does a great job of taking what he learns from old-school personnel and mixing it with the new-age data he uses in his new job with a baseball training facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"I learn things from him," Knapp, the former pitching coach of the Detroit Tigers, said Thursday.
As a pitcher, Zombro has an ERA of 2.29 in 41 games, with 38 outings from the bullpen as a pro. His WHIP in 2019 at Double-A and Triple-A was a stellar 0.95 and overall is 1.09 in 166 innings in the minors.
"Tyler is certainly the ultimate professional," Knapp said. "He understands exactly what he needs to do. He busts his butt and tries to make himself better. At the end of all this, Tyler is going to be development success partly because of us but mostly because of himself."
Zombro was not on the 60-player pool for the Rays in 2020 as the minor-league season was called off. But he did stay ready just in case Tampa Bay needed him.
"I left Florida (in March) to go back to Northern Virginia where I had a full-time job with R & D Baseball," he said. "We were doing stuff remotely but fortunately I was still able to get into the facility and get my work in. I heard a variety of things. I was pretty optimistic I would be in that boat. I was told to stay ready."
"Unfortunately, I didn’t get to go down to the alternate site and be part of that player pool. But at the same time I am thankful I was able to get some high quality work in. Here we are nearly a year later and thankful I am able to go back to big league camp and eager to get back on the field," he added.
In 2019, Zombro made several moves between Double-A and Triple-A in the Tampa Bay system.
"We are not bashful about moving guys" around the minors, Knapp said. "It takes a real type of (special) kid to do what he has done. Last year kind of stunk to be on alert about possibly being on call to come to the alternate site. That is not fun being in limbo."
Zombro, who throws a sinker, slider and change, was able to keep his job at R&D while pitching in the minors. Among those he helped train was right-hander Matt Bowman, who grew up in Maryland and has pitched in the majors for the Cardinals and Reds.
Then last month, Zombro and his wife, Moriah, moved to Charlotte for his new job with a baseball training facility there. His wife also went to Staunton High and studied nursing at JMU.
“I am pretty sure we are the biggest baseball training company in the world,” he said of Tread Athletics in Charlotte. “We have 600 athletes including 100 professionals. It is a pretty elite team.”
“It is a source of comfort and normality to me,” he said of working in pitching development at Tread Athletics. “In the morning I can go to a coffee shop and sit down; most of this work is data based. Here at Tread we have such efficient systems with data for athletes. I can have an impact from afar. It is a pretty good balance of being able to separate myself from my own playing career. It has led to really powerful relationships for me. I know my experience level is sought after from the big leagues down to high school players.”
Both of Zombro's parents played sports at Bridgewater College: his father played baseball and his mother excelled in basketball and volleyball. He was born in Harrisonburg, grew up in Augusta County then attended Staunton High.
Now Zombro is trying to join former JMU standout Travis Harper as a Harrisonburg-born pitcher to make the majors with the Rays. Mike Venafro, who went to high school in Fairfax, also pitched for the Dukes and Tampa Bay.
"We do a good job of recruiting the human as much as the player," Knapp said of the Rays.
And he said that includes Zombro.
