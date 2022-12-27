A trio of friends gathered in the activities center of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church on Saturday to enjoy a community Christmas meal. Their reason for joining was simple.
“To me, Christmas is [a time] to celebrate — with everyone,” said Suzanna Marshall, a Harrisonburg resident.
Marshall said she usually doesn’t celebrate the holiday since her father passed away, but being able to spend it with her best friend brought her out Saturday.
“That’s my Christmas,” Marshall said, smiling at her friend Caitlyn Rawling across the table.
The two met about seven years ago through being homeless — Rawling said Marshall is like a second mother to her and always reminds her that everything is going to be OK.
“It’ll get worse before it gets better, always,” Marshall said.
Muhlenberg held the annual Harrisonburg Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
The dinner opened with a prayer around 3:30 p.m. from Lauren Eanes, senior pastor, and ended with holiday-themed games and prize giveaways.
The event was open to all, said Karen Thompson, congregation council president.
“We’ve kind of always said it’s for those who don’t have shelter, those who don’t have family, those who want to come join the community for a meal,” said Cannie Campbell, a Muhlenberg church member who hosted the Saturday event.
Around 60 people ate in the main room, and some people took food to go at the entrance. Campbell said the dinner has brought in up to 150 people in the past.
Open Doors — a group that shelters those experiencing homelessness — shuttled people to the dinner and back to Massanutten Springs Retreat in Luray, where they are currently operating out of, Thompson said.
The community dinner was started by Ted Brown and Tammy Brown of First Presbyterian Church, Campbell said. In 2019, Muhlenberg took over hosting the dinner, but the pandemic quickly shut it down. Saturday was the first post-pandemic community dinner.
The menu included typical holiday dishes — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls, drinks and cookies for dessert.
Campbell’s husband, Paul Campbell, worked in the kitchen to prepare the meal alongside church members Linda Morris, who is a registered dietician, and Barbara Roadcap, who teaches food science.
Some of the food was purchased with money from a Thrivent Action Grant, Thompson said, and the turkey was donated from Cargill, who donates to the event most years. Paul Campbell said that Cargill pre-cooked and sliced all the turkey breast for Saturday’s event.
Around 15 to 20 volunteers from Muhlenberg served guests and helped run the show. Campbell pointed out her two sons among the helpers.
Lauren Eanes, senior pastor at Muhlenburg, brought along her kids to help as well.
“Even if I was just a part of the congregation, I would still be here,” Kiera Miller, 14, said.
Miller said she enjoyed seeing the smiling faces and meeting new people, noting that one man in attendance was from West Virginia, and she never would have met him otherwise.
After the meal, guests could participate in “minute to win it” Christmas games — winners got to pick from a prize table filled with toys, cold weather attire and more. Congregation members donated the prizes, as well as $10 gift cards for folks to leave with, Campbell said.
R. W. Carneal and Emily Carneal, along with their son Russell, attended the community dinner to get out of the house Saturday and meet new people.
“It’s nice to feel like part of the community on the holiday,” R.W Carneal said.
The Carneals are members of Muhlenberg and said they’ve attended the Christmas dinners before. They shared their meal across the table from another family who was attending the dinner for the first time.
Ashley Broaddus and Maurice Broaddus moved to Harrisonburg during the pandemic, and they came out Saturday to meet new people in the community after Ashley Broaddus saw a flier for the event.
The two brought their 18-month-old son Cameron along, who was wearing Christmas-themed suspenders and staring around the room with wide eyes.
Ashley Broaddus said that even though Cameron is a picky eater, he ate the dinner.
“That’s the after-lunch sleepy, I know that look,” said Christian Perritt, Muhlenberg communication minister as he passed by a tired-looking Cameron at the dinner table.
