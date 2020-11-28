As a daughter in a traveling military family, Nancy Steller called the world her home and completed high school in Copenhagen, where she met her now-husband, Frank. The two lived in Denmark and Sweden before eventually moving to the U.S. in 1982, but they never stopped traveling and admiring global cultures together.
Over the years, Nancy and Frank Steller have accrued a vast collection of local artworks as well as international relics, some inherited from family or gifted by loved ones. More than 30 pieces from the Steller’s art collection have been donated to the Arts Council of the Valley for auction as a means of supporting local art endeavors.
Funds raised from the sale will benefit programs such as Advancing the Arts Grants, Smith House Galleries and First Fridays Downtown.
Bidding on individual pieces began on Black Friday and runs until midnight on Dec. 6.
Kay Arthur, ACV board member and James Madison University Professor Emeritus of Art History, worked to evaluate and identify every piece in the art auction. She said the collection represents a variety of cultures dating as far back as the 19th century.
“It sort of shocked me that a small, local collection would have this breadth in variety,” Arthur said. “There is this depth of notoriety of pieces representing different cultures.”
Local painter and a friend to the Stellers, Trudy Cole said the pair has always shared an appreciation for artists and beauty but, above all, the Stellers are conscientious of their community and often act with grace and kindness.
“Their actions prompt the rest of us to rise to the occasion,” Cole said. “They’re wonderful role models to help nurture the community and the way they give back. ... They are like angels on Earth.”
Nancy Steller said having grown up in a household valuing art her whole life, she felt the donated art pieces have served their purpose in her life, and she is ready to pass them on and brighten the lives of others.
“I personally have come to the point where I’ve appreciated these things, and I’m happy to allow someone else to also appreciate them,” she said. “Life is synergy and motion and you can’t hold these things forever.”
Watercolor lithograph prints of Paris take viewers into a dark and cold walk along the Seine while red, green and blue woodblock prints framed in wooden branches transport others to tropical climates of India and a pencil drawing of Appalachian folk artists shines glory onto local artists. Cole said the layers of culture unified in the collection are mesmerizing and sure to draw delight from everyone.
“Some of these, ‘Thai Temple Rubbing’ or the ‘Dancing Shiva,’ are wonderful worldly pieces, but you can purchase something right in our backyard like the Spring House in Harrisonburg or the churches,” she said.
With gift-giving holidays around the corner, Arthur said picking out an original work of art from the auction is a thoughtful present idea that gives back to the community, bringing people closer in a year of isolation.
“We’re being so tested by this pandemic that it calls for a different kind of gift,” she said. “A well-chosen gift that people can hang on their wall and remember that someone thought really hard about what to give in these circumstances. In these difficult times, what could be better?”
Nancy Steller said she values art for its ability to grant a different perspective and understand others, so she hopes the community is able to connect and sympathize with each other through art, despite the difficulties of the pandemic.
“I believe when you see a work of art and you see a little bit into the soul of the artist and you can imagine the amount of work that goes into it,” she said. “You appreciate the thought process and work that goes into it and the beauty that goes into a piece of art.”
Once a musician and now dabbling in ceramics, Frank Steller said donating a portion of their collection helps feed the creative spirit and lively goodwill that churns between Harrisonburg neighbors.
“It’s about sharing. … With the art and artists that are struggling because of shutdowns, and we wanted to do something for the art community,” he said. “I think you receive more when you give.”
Photos of the collection on the Art Council’s Facebook page and bidding is also available at valleyarts.org/auction. The online auction is available for in-person viewing at the Smith House on South Main Street in Harrisonburg on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but appointments are available by emailing jenny@valleyarts.org. High bidders will be notified of winnings on Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.