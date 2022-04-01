The Harrisonburg Fire Department is hosting a sensory-friendly open house Saturday at Fire Station No. 1, 80 Maryland Ave., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The inaugural event is on the same day as Autism Awareness Day, which is observed on April 2. Attendees will participate in numerous activities and have opportunities to meet local first responders, according to a press release from HFD.
Participants can also try on fire gear, explore emergency vehicles, run in a firefighter relay race and spray water, HFD said.
Autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disorder that causes social, communication and behavioral challenges in individuals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 44 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder.
“This is an amazing opportunity to connect with an important, yet often overlooked, segment of our community,” HFD Fire Chief Matt Tobia said in a press release. “We hope to foster more relationships and provide inclusive opportunities for people with ASD and special needs.”
HFD said the idea to host a sensory-friendly open house came from a group of students at Harrisonburg High School, who are in a program that partners them with city government agencies in service-learning opportunities.
“We are very fortunate to work with local students to not only host a sensory friendly open house, but also start the conversations amongst first responders on how to respond to emergencies involving individuals with ASD in the most successful way,” said EMS officer Travis Karicofe in a press release.
Parking for the event is available at W.H. Keister Elementary School, HFD said.
