The Harrisonburg Fire Department is reminding residents of the potential danger of carbon monoxide.
Early Wednesday morning, a Harrisonburg family called for emergency services to respond to two unconscious relatives, according to a press release. What began as a confusing circumstance quickly escalated when firefighters arrived and rushed everyone out of the home. The cause of panic was a carbon monoxide leak.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 500 people die annually from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Levels above 35 parts per million of is considered harmful for humans. A press release from the Harrisonburg Fire Department reported excess of 1,000 ppm coming from a malfunctioning gas-fire appliance in the Harrisonburg home on Wednesday.
Carbon monoxide is odorless, colorless and tasteless, so monitors must be installed in homes to detect leaks. Symptoms of poisoning are similar to the flu and can manifest as headaches, nausea, vomiting, lethargy, confusion or dizziness.
The fire department advises any resident with fossil fuel appliances to install carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of the home. If the alarm sounds, evacuate immediately and call 911.
Alarms normally cost around $15 in stores, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department can provide assistance for individuals unable to afford one.
--Staff Report
