ROANOKE — The ball bounced into the backcourt, giving Harrisonburg a glimmer of hope.
Down by seven points to William Fleming with just over two minutes left, a Harrisonburg defender tipped a Colonels' pass. It looked like it could lead to a fast break for the Blue Streak as it bounced across the halfcourt line.
Fortunately for the Colonels, Shakara Anderson was there and her play helped William Fleming beat Harrisonburg 60-47 on Friday night.
The junior didn’t show a hint of panic as she calmly chased down the loose ball and scooped it up. She didn’t hesitate, driving aggressively and then dishing to Daniyah Battle under the basket for an easy layup.
It extended the Colonels’ lead and proved to be one of the final nails in the coffin for Harrisonburg, as William Fleming claimed victory in the first round of the regional tournament.
Anderson was constantly making big plays for the Colonels (20-4), as she finished with a game-high 30 points. Time and again, she drove confidently to the rim late in the game, fending off Harrisonburg (8-15) rallies.
“I know that I needed to score for us to be ahead of the game and keep our momentum going,” Anderson said of her late-game scoring.
She and her teammates did much of their scoring from the foul line. The Colonels were 26-for-32 (81 percent) from the stripe and Anderson was 16-for-18.
Harrisonburg attempted fewer free throws (23) than William Fleming made. Harrisonburg head coach Durmount Perry said fouls made a huge difference in the game, and that some lazy fouls on his team’s part helped allow the Colonels to take control of the game.
“We fought,” Perry said. “We played all the way through. I’m not happy about the outcome but I’m proud of the fight that we had.”
Sophomore Mariah Cain led the way for Harrisonburg with 16 points, while sophomore Jay Garcia was close behind with 12.
Harrisonburg led for much of the first half, capitalizing on a sluggish start from William Fleming. Shot after shot clanged off the rim for the Colonels, as Harrisonburg built an 18-5 lead with about 5:15 left in the first half.
“We weren’t locked in mentally,” William Fleming coach Richard Wilson said. “We came out lethargic and just going through the motions. Harrisonburg came out like they wanted to win.”
Then suddenly, the shots started falling.
In just over three minutes, the Colonels went on a 16-2 run to take the lead with 2:09 left in the half. William Fleming entered the break with a 26-24 lead.
Perry said his team is looking forward to a bright future.
“We definitely grew,” Perry said. “We’re a young team. We knew that coming into the season. We have no seniors. We’ve got 12 players here tonight, and the good thing about it is, next season we bring all 12 back.”
