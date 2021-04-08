Harrisonburg graduate Kajuan Madden-McAfee has been named the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year. Madden-McAfee was a senior for Ferrum this season and averaged a team-high 15.6 points per contest.
“He’s been fantastic,” Ferrum Coach Tyler Sanborn told the News-Record last year. “He’s such a great example for his teammates. … He’s a really, really good student. He does everything the right way. He’s a great example of what we want our program to represent. We’ve been really fortunate to have him here.”
Madden-McAfee began his college career at Division II Johnson & Wales in North Carolina before he transferred to Ferrum.
“My dependence on God,” Madden-McAfee said of the reason for his turnaround in life in an interview with the News-Record in 2020. “He never fails me. It’s shaped who I am now. I try not to do things on my own initiative. I try to trust in [God] and let him lead me. It’s really just all about trusting in the Lord and letting him lead me and guide me.”
“This is a well earned honor for Kajuan and our men’s basketball program,” Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak said on the Ferrum website Wednesday. “Kajuan came to Ferrum as a transfer student a couple of years ago and has made an impact, not just on the court as a leader, but also in the classroom. I couldn’t be more thrilled for him with this honor.”
The Harrisonburg product is also on the baseball roster of the Panthers this spring as a senior pitcher/infielder. He had not played in a game through Tuesday.
DJ Hill and Tim Jones of Eastern Mennonite were named to the all-ODAC basketball team, as was Madden-McAfee.
Ex-JMU Assistant Dies
Former James Madison offensive line coach Jamal Powell, who had been diagnosed with cancer and Guillen-Barre Syndrome, died Tuesday at the age of 39.
JMU and Southern Methodist University, where Powell most recently worked, confirmed the news of his passing on Wednesday.
“One of the best men I’ve ever known,” former Dukes All-American tackle Mitch Kirsch, who Powell brought with him as a graduate assistant to SMU, tweeted on Wednesday. “A great coach, leader and mentor to young men. Love you, @JamalPowell.”
During his two seasons with the Dukes, Powell bridged the gap and helped make the transition a smooth one from the Everett Withers’ regime to Mike Houston’s staff. In 2016, JMU won its second national championship, boasting a dominant rushing attack, which ran behind Powell’s powerful offensive line.
Powell worked closely with many of the same offensive linemen in 2015 and in 2016, growing them into perhaps the best front five in all of FCS by the time JMU hoisted the championship trophy.
One of Powell’s former offensive linemen, Aaron Stinnie, started in the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past February. In an interview earlier this year, Stinnie referred to Powell a father figure he bonded with in college at JMU.
Powell played his college football at TCU, where his coaches were Dennis Franchione and Gary Patterson and he was a teammate of LaDainian Tomlinson. After that, Powell had pro-playing stints in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans as well as in the Canadian Football League with the British Columbia Lions and Hamilton Tiger Cats.
His other coaching stops included Southwest Baptist University, Centre College, Texas A&M, Seton Hill, West Virginia State and Lamar. He is survived by a wife, Rachel, and their children.
Softball
Eastern Mennonite 5, Southern Virginia 4: Center fielder Bri Allen had a homer and drove in three runs and catcher Autumn Bailey (East Rockingham) had two hits and scored a run as Eastern Mennonite beat Southern Virginia 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader in softball. Katelin Martin got her first win of the season on the mound.
In the first game, visiting Southern Virginia won 6-5 despite two hits by Allen (Fort Defiance) and a homer and three RBIs from Aaliyah Lawhorne, a Wilson Memorial graduate. Broadway grad Emily Campbell (1-6) started for EMU in game one and took the loss after going three innings. EMU is 2-10 while Southern Virginia is 4-12.
BC Tennis
The Bridgewater College women’s tennis team was named the ITA UTR Division III national team of the month. The Eagles increased their power ranking up to 24.65, an increase of .51 points from March. The team of the month is named for the club that has the largest increase in the power rating in a month.
Women’s Lacrosse
Virginia Wesleyan 17, Eastern Mennonite 5: Host Virginia Wesleyan led 11-0 late in the first half and won 17-5 in women’s lacrosse in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Morgan Tricario had three goals for the Royals, who fell to 0-3, 0-3 while Virginia Wesleyan is 2-7, 2-2.
Shenandoah 18, Bridgewater 8: The Eagles trailed 14-4 at half and lost 18-8 in ODAC play. BC is 1-5, 1-4 while Shenandoah is 3-5, 3-1.
Men’s Golf
Bridgewater was second at 448 back of first-place Christopher Newport (437) at the VSGA golf event in Williamsburg. Ronnie Uszenski (108) was the top BC golfer, as he finished third. The top EMU golfer was Ben Shenk, who was 23rd at 117 total gross.
Baseball
Shenandoah 11, Eastern Mennonite 8: Host Shenandoah scored two runs in the first off Adrian Abad, the starting pitcher for the Royals, and went on to beat EMU 11-8 in ODAC baseball.
Shenandoah scored six runs in the last of the sixth to take a lead of 11-3. But EMU battled back and scored five in the top of the ninth before pitcher Colby Martin got the last out for Shenandoah. Jaylon Lee had three hits for EMU and Jordan Jones drove in three runs. Lee, Jones and Brett Lindsay homered for EMU.
The Shenandoah coach is Kevin Anderson, the former head coach at James Madison. The Hornets are ranked nationally in Division III at No. 18 this week by d3baseball.com. Shenandoah is 13-3 overall and 10-2 in the ODAC. EMU is 5-5, 5-5.
Bridgewater 10, Washington and Lee 2: The visiting Eagles tied the game with a run in the ninth then exploded for eight runs in the 10th to win 10-2 in ODAC baseball as Jarret Biesecker had four hits and Jacob Grabeel added three for BC. The Eagles are now 6-6 overall, 5-5 in the ODAC.
