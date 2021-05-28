Go-kart racing has been in Dusty Dean’s blood for a long time.
“I started racing when I was about 10 years old,” said Dean, a 2005 graduate of Harrisonburg High. “My grandfather had the shop then and there was a small Harrisonburg dirt track at that time. As a kid it was fun because you just showed up behind the wheel and that was all you were expected to do.”
Dean is the grandson of Ben Ray Griffith, who was inducted into the World Karting Association Hall of Fame in 1988. The elder Griffith is the former owner of Griffith Specialties on Waterman Drive and Dusty grew up spending a lot of time in his shop.
“I fell in love with go-karts on small dirt tracks. Now we travel across the nation to do it,” Dusty Dean added.
A former football player at Harrisonburg, Dean has raced at Daytona and Charlotte and this past weekend was at Summit Point Raceway in West Virginia, about 15 miles northeast of Winchester.
Dean won in B-Stock and his lap time was 1:20. But he is a long way from the bright lights of NASCAR or Formula 1 - and that is just fine with Dean.
“There is no money in it for me,” Dean, a financial advisor, said with a laugh. “It is not what I do for a profession. It is just for fun. There is no monetary purse or anything of that nature. We just do it for fun.”
Dean takes part in races a year at various tracks around the country. He said the average speed is around 80 mile-per-hour but top speeds hit 140 or 150, depending on the track. His kart is about eight feet in length and weighs about 465 pounds.
“Some people race for points and some people show up to big races for bragging rights,” Dean said. “The type of kart that I race, I generally go to five or six races a year. We race at Daytona, Charlotte and we are headed to Mid-Ohio in a month. Locally, we go to Summit Point.”
The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is just outside the village of Lexington, between Cleveland and Columbus.
“We need more room and bigger tracks, for safety reasons. I have never been to Watkins Glen in New York; my family has raced there. I have raced at Virginia International Raceway. The big ones are Mid-Ohio, Daytona and Charlotte," he said.
Dean is part of the Woodbridge Kart Club, based in Northern Virginia and the oldest such organization in the world, according to its website.
“For me, on evenings and weekends it is a hobby that I do,” he said. “I wake up at 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and work in the shop until about 10 a.m. and then come home” from his grandfather’s shop, Dean said. “It is the least expensive way to go to world-renown tracks, like Daytona and Charlotte, and turn in respectable lap times for the fraction of the cost at what other people pay to race at those tracks."
Dean said other family members are involved in racing, including his uncle, Dennis Griffith, who lives in Salem, and the daughter of Dennis, Kristina Griffith, and two of her young daughters who are amateurs.
"She got started in racing when she was about 8 years old. We raced mostly at Summit Point," Dennis Griffith said of his daughter, who went to architecture school at the University of Virginia and raced and lived in California before moving back to southwest Virginia. She raced at Jim Russell Car Racing School in Sonoma, a racing hotbed in Northern California.
Dennis Griffith, who graduated from Montevideo High in 1971, moved to Tennessee from Virginia and then moved to Salem about 20 years ago. He remembers Valley Kart Track, which was located near Harrisonburg on the east side of I-81 and east of Melrose.
So for Dusty Dean, racing runs in the family.
There was only a few years that Dean was not racing - while playing football at the University of Richmond.
Dean played four years as a linebacker at the University of Richmond. The first three years were for former coach Dave Clawson, now at Wake Forest.
The last year Dean played for the Spiders was in 2008 as Richmond won the national title in Division I-AA under Mike London, now the head coach at William & Mary.
Dean also played baseball, basketball and ran track and field with the Blue Streaks. In his senior season of football, in 2004, HHS lost in the state-title contest to Salem.
Football coaches - oh the irony - didn't want Dean risking injury by racing.
“There were four years there were I didn’t race as much. But since then I try to go to five races a year,” Dean said. “And just have fun.”
