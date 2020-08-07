Each quarter, Harrisonburg's local grocery store dedicates two weeks to collecting proceeds to support local initiatives for change by asking customers to round up their total bill.
Starting Sunday, Friendly City Food Co-op is running a Rounding Up the Register campaign for the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center until Aug. 22.
The Harriet Tubman Cultural Center is an educational and advocacy organization named after the early 19th-century escaped enslaved person who aided other enslaved people to freedom using the Underground Railroad.
An early Black icon of American history, Harriet Tubman is one of many faces represented in the tiny museum, located at 475 Lucy Drive. Inside the cultural center, relics, images and narratives of Southern plantation life decorate the room to share local Black history.
Because of the pandemic, Friendly City Food Co-op did not have an event last quarter, so two weeks in July were dedicated to the Shenandoah Valley Black History Project.
Marketing and services team leader Kari Souder said the co-op typically raises between $800 to $1,500 each fundraiser, and last month's Rounding Up the Register raised slightly over $800, which the shop rounded up to $1,000.
"We encourage everybody to round up because it's just a little bit of change for us … but it's a way we can all help a little to make a difference," she said.
Cultural center owner and founder Stan Maclin will be tabling outside the co-op throughout the two weeks to educate customers on the organization's work and mission.
