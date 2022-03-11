The Harrisonburg High School Band has earned its 10th Virginia Honor Band award, according to the school division.
Both HHS' concert and symphonic bands performed Wednesday as part of the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors District V Concert Band Assessment at Spotswood High School.
The concert band, directed by Claire Leeper, earned straight superior ratings on stage for an overall superior rating, according to the school division.
Like the concert band, HHS' symphonic band earned straight superior ratings and "A's in all categories," according to the school division. Daniel Upton is the conductor for the symphonic band.
In October, Harrisonburg's Marching Blue Streak Band also earned straight superior ratings at the state's marching assessment.
In March 2020, the HHS Band was the final band in the commonwealth to perform at concert assessment, according to the school division.
"These two years since, the students have done nothing but work hard, maintain and expand their levels of excellence and strive for more," said a post on HHS' bands' Facebook page. "These results are because of their efforts and teamwork. One of the best judges comments we received: 'COVID? What's COVID? You took on the challenge and conquered the obstacles.' This defines the last two years and how they overcame in every way."
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.