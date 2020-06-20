The Harrisonburg International Festival planning team announced Thursday that the annual festival, scheduled for Sept. 26, is transitioning to an virtual format this year.
Each year, the festival attracts thousands of attendees to celebrate the area’s rich diversity and raise awareness of cultures within the local community. Organizers announced the online transition as a means of practicing caution for public safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited about this option for continuing the festival from a safe platform that will give the many international entrepreneurs and Global Village participants another way to share their food, artisan wares, and culture in spite of current circumstances,” Tim Ruebke, Harrisonburg International Festival planning team chair, said in a press release.
In the late summer, the festival’s website will begin sharing resources for individuals to engage and connect with global tastes, sights and sounds. This may include food features and listings for nearby dine-out options, international artisan features and marketplace and recorded performances by local artists. Free activities, downloads and educational items for kids on international topics will also be available to include participants of all ages.
“We are happy to showcase and help our community discover the wealth of international food, products, cultural offerings, and services that are available to us all.
This new website will be an excellent resource for the businesses, our residents and visitors alike,” said Joyce Krech, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center director.
Virtual activities will be available on the organization’s website, www.harrisonburg-international-festival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.