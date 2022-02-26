The city of Harrisonburg is seeking feedback through an online survey from residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey is part of the city’s public engagement process regarding the $23.8 million Harrisonburg was awarded through American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“These funds represent a once-in-a-generation investment in our community, so it is critical that we hear from as many community members as possible to understand the impacts, needs and ideas for restoring and transforming our community,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said in a statement.
You can take part in that conversation TODAY by filling out our survey on community needs at https://t.co/UoEhbdvDC2. Please share this opportunity with your friends and family!— Harrisonburg VA (@HarrisonburgVA) February 24, 2022
Officials said the goal of the city’s ARPA program is to support families and businesses that have struggled with public health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, to maintain public services even amid financial declines from the pandemic and to build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity.
The survey can be found on the city’s website. It asks participants to share how the pandemic has disrupted their lives and identify what is needed to “get the Harrisonburg community back on track,” officials said.
Focus areas include community health and wellness, neighborhood investments, community services for individuals and families, public facilities and services and maintaining and growing jobs and businesses, officials said.
The public engagement process is led by James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Kurdish and Russian.
Rob Alexander, professor of public policy and administration and member of JMU’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, said in the release the public-input approach “emphasizes inclusion of as many different voices as possible.”
“As such, we will ‘bring the public input meeting to the people’ by asking the community to invite our facilitators to come to their own spaces and places to hear and capture stories and ideas.”
Groups of eight or more people can also request facilitators come to them, which officials said may be a “helpful option for groups that want to talk about a specific issue such as childcare, or jobs, or for groups whose members may be hesitant to gather in large groups or would prefer a more intimate feel.”
The city will also host two community meetings, the first of which is scheduled for March 5 at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center from 1-3 p.m. The city asks those who require an interpreter to take part in the event request one four days before the forum by calling City Hall at 540-432-7701.
The second community meeting is scheduled for March 28 at Keister Elementary School from 6-8 p.m.
Registration for in-person public input meetings is on the city’s website.
City officials said information gathered through the survey and meetings will be compiled into a report for city council and the public to review.
