It has been nearly two years since Harrisonburg Little League has played a game.
But that will change Saturday as the 2021 season is slated to begin with the first of seven games at Purcell Park. The 2020 season was not held due to COVID-19 issues.
Dean Warlitner, the Harrisonburg Little League Association (HLLA) President, said baseball and softball players are eager to get out on the field.
"They are all excited," Warlitner said Friday. "We have some fairly strict COVID rules [but] we want to go out and allow the kids to play and it has gone well so far."
There will be about 240 players in baseball, softball and T-ball, ranging in age from 4 to 14. There are nine baseball teams, four softball squads and eight teams in T-ball. The season is slated to run through the end of June, Warlitner said.
"We are the only league in the area that has to wear a mask on the field and off the field" in the dugout, Warlitner added. "Some of the same things we have lived the last year and a couple of months. Each team is assigned what we call a COVID coach. We have a bucket they use for sanitary sprays and wipes."
"We have a checklist we ask every day; how you feel, that type of stuff. It has gone pretty well. We can't serve concessions; water fountains are off [limits]. We do have restrooms. Our concessions are very popular, so some people may be bummed about that."
Warlitner said each player is allowed to have two guests at each game. There will be no opening ceremony Saturday, though the national anthem will be played and there will be a loud speaker system to help announce the players for the teams.
"It is funny; I think the kids get along well with the rules more than the adults do. They have lived this stuff. We are getting by," said Warlitner, who was born and raised in Harrisonburg.
"Things are going to be different," Amber Simmons, event coordinator for Harrisonburg Little League, said in a statement from the league. "We are going to adjust to the best of our abilities. We know we're limited, but we're going to try to make it as normal as possible for the kids. Watching them right now, you can tell they're ready and they want to be out there. They have adjusted to this lifestyle during a pandemic more than adults have."
To help prepare for the season, player clinics were held indoors in February and March at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in the city. "They were very popular. Horizons is a nice facility and we will continue to partner with them," Warlitner said.
Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Health earlier this year had in place an amendment to Executive Order Seventy-Two to aid the return of outdoor sports.
Then on Thursday, the Governor announced plans to loosen restrictions again in the middle of May. Beginning May 15, sports and entertainment venues could expand their capacity, according to the Associated Press.
The Harrisonburg league is still taking registration for this season, according to Warlitner. He can be reached at 540-280-1976.
(1) comment
Plainly idiotic wearing masks outside. To make the kids do it is near abuse. Typical LL officecinsanity. Find another label to work under.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.