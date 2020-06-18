The city of Harrisonburg has tapped Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Tobia to be its next fire chief.
The promotion is effective June 28.
"Matthew has shown time and again since his arrival in Harrisonburg that he is dedicated and focused on the health and wellness of the personnel at HFD, and on being the engaged leader our community needs from its fire department," City Manager Eric Campbell said in a statement. "I am looking forward to seeing what he brings to the position of fire chief, knowing that our city is getting a leader who is dedicated to its future."
Tobia will replace former Chief Ian Bennett, who retired to take a job with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Bennett had served as chief since 2016.
Tobia, 53, got into the fire service first by volunteering in Lancaster County, Pa.
After high school, he earned an undergraduate degree in emergency health services management from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County in 1990.
In 1992, he joined the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, where he worked for 23 years.
He retired as a battalion chief on Nov. 30, 2014.
On Dec. 4, 2014, he started a new job as an assistant chief with the Loudoun County fire department.
After roughly four years in Loudoun, he joined HFD in February 2019 as deputy chief.
Harrisonburg is an area Tobia was familiar with. He has been a longtime volunteer at the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp, held each August at the Brethren Woods Camp and Retreat Center north of Keezletown.
"My wife and I had long talked about our dream of moving to Harrisonburg," he said in a statement. "The Shenandoah Valley is simply gorgeous and the community is incredibly welcoming. So, when we learned about the opportunity to join HFD, we jumped at it."
Sixteen months later, he will now run the department.
"We have a high-performing department," he said. "My primary job is to support the men and women on the front lines every day, making sure that they have the resources they need to do their jobs. This department has a long, proud tradition built by personnel who have given a lifetime of service. I'm honored to be standing on the shoulders of giants in accepting this tremendous opportunity."
Deputy Chief Stephen Morris, who has served as interim chief, will resume duties as deputy chief of operations.
"I can't say enough about what Stephen has brought to HFD and the countless hours he has put in these past few months keeping our department and residents safe during truly trying times," Campbell said in a statement, referring to COVID-19. "Harrisonburg is a better place because of his dedication, and HFD is the professional, trusted organization it is in large part due to his service."
