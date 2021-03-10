Tyler Zombro stood on the pitcher's mound in the top of the fifth inning on March 1 in Port Charlotte, Florida, as he prepared to face veteran outfielder and Hampton native Jake Cave of the Minnesota Twins in a spring training game.
A right-hander and Harrisonburg native, Zombro of Tampa Bay had peered into the catcher for signals hundreds of times - from his days in his youth in Augusta County to Staunton High to George Mason University to the minor leagues as recently as 2019.
But this day was different for Zombro, 26, who didn't pitch in a competitive game in 2020 since the minor league season was called off due to the pandemic. He worked out indoors last year in Northern Virginia before moving to North Carolina.
"It is crazy to be back out there," he told the News-Record in a phone interview on Tuesday from Florida. "Obviously getting back on dirt, seeing hitters, having umpires. ... of course, it is so hard to replicate those things indoors. I'm thankful to be back out here and throwing frequently. Thankfully, I hope to build on that."
"It is so different being back in the clubhouse every day," he added. "I think for me it is the social component as well. It is definitely different. It is awesome to get back and see the guys I am close friends with."
Zombro pitched in spring training games for the Rays in 2020 after he spent the minor-league season at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019. But since he was not chosen to be part of the alternate site for Tampa Bay last year, he missed the chance to face top-notch hitters.
Spring training this month is much different from what he experienced in 2020 before the sport was shut down due to the pandemic.
"It is very different from what I remember, with me not being at the alternate site" last year, he said. "I didn't get to experience the COVID [protocols] and testing every other day and all of the regulations in regards to the training room, the hot tub, all of that. We actually have prescribed times when we have to show up and times we are allowed in the weight room, the training room and times we're allowed to go on the field, when we pick up our lunch, when we go home."
"We go from the field to our house; we have an Airbnb. No dining out. We can pick up food if we have to go to the grocery store," added Zombro, who is staying with other players about 15 minutes from the Rays' complex in Port Charlotte, south of Sarasota on the Gulf Coast.
Zombro is a non-roster invite to spring training and is not on the 40-man roster of the Rays. If the long shot makes the Opening Day roster, the Rays would have to make room for him on the 40-man list.
Zombro, who played in the Valley Baseball League with Staunton while in college, was signed by the Rays in 2017 after pitching at George Mason in Fairfax.
He made 37 appearances (three starts) two years later at Double-A and then advanced to Triple-A in 2019 with Durham. His pitching coach there was Rick Knapp, a former pitcher at Virginia Tech and a one-time pitching coach of the Detroit Tigers.
"Tyler is certainly the ultimate professional," Knapp told the News-Record in January. "He understands exactly what he needs to do."
"He is mature well beyond his years," Bill Brown, the veteran George Mason coach, said of Zombro earlier this year.
Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, whose team lost to the Dodgers last year in the World Series, is getting to see Zombro in person for the first time in nearly a year.
"I think it is a lot of utilizing my stuff against hitters again," Zombro said. "Not being at the alternate site, there are a lot of adjustments I made from a pitch-design standpoint in a positive manner. Now it's just a matter of applying that. With the Rays as a reliever, you have to be ready to open [the game], close, throw the fourth inning."
The pitching coach for the Rays is Kyle Snyder, a former University of North Carolina standout who pitched in the majors with the Royals and Red Sox.
"It is a lot of that pitch-design stuff. They give me pretty clear goals," Zombro said of the Rays. "They try to put you in a position to be successful in the big leagues."
Zombro, whose arm slot is low three-quarters, allowed runs in both of his outings against the Twins on March 1 and 4. He gave up two runs, including a homer to Kyle Garlick, on March 1 in one inning and yielded a run in another inning of work March 4.
"Oddly, on certain days when you feel the best physically, you may have bad results," he said. "On other days, you don't feel so good but have good results. I'm just trying to stay consistent and put myself in a spot where I know what my pitches are doing. As long as I feel good on that end, it is all process-driven, especially as we begin the ramp up here."
Zombro figures to begin the year at Triple-A Durham if it doesn't make the Rays' roster. "I would say so. I really don't put too many eggs in that basket," he said. "I don't assume any of those decisions."
Tampa Bay begins the season April 1 at the Marlins while Durham starts May 4 at Memphis.
He is bidding to become the fourth native of Harrisonburg to pitch in the majors, following Nelson Chittum, Daryl Irvine (Spotswood), and Travis Harper (Circleville, JMU), who pitched for the Rays from 2000-06.
"Ideally the year for me goes being in Triple-A for a bit and then being in the big leagues" for the first time, Zombro said.
Spring Training notes: Orioles' general manager and Alexandria native Mike Elias told reporters Wednesday he hopes to have a fairly normal spring training for minor league players. "We have all been sorely missing" it, he said. Turner Ashby product Brenan Hanifee and former James Madison right-hander Shelton Perkins both pitched in the minors for the Orioles in 2019 ... Washington ace Max Scherzer made his second spring start Wednesday, facing the Cardinals, and retired all nine batters in a 3-2 win ... Brandon Hyde, the Orioles' manager, said he has a lot of potential starting pitchers. One pitching prospect is lefty Bruce Zimmermann, a Baltimore native who pitched in college at Towson before transferring to Division II Mt. Olive in North Carolina ... Lynchburg native and former ODU pitcher Daniel Hudson of the Nationals turned 34 on Tuesday ... The Orioles may allow up to 50 percent capacity for fans at Camden Yards to begin the season ... Other Rays with Virginia ties include position player Brandon Lowe, a native of Newport News, and pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, another ODU product who played for Luray in the Valley League. Michael Brosseau of the Rays played in the Valley League as well, with Waynesboro ... Nats' veteran pitcher Jon Lester told reporters Wednesday he feels a better energy level after having thyroid surgery.
