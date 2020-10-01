Harrisonburg Police Department Lt. Roger Knott retired Thursday after more than 30 years of service.
Knott joined HPD in 1990 and climbed the ranks through the years.
He's held several positions, including patrol officer, narcotic detective, general investigator, administrative supervisor, traffic supervisor, patrol supervisor, investigations supervisor and interim captain.
He also served on the negotiations and SWAT team.
Upon retirement, Knott will join the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy in Weyers Cave as a staff member.
