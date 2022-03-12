The city’s planning commission narrowly recommended approval for a rezoning request and special-use permit for an apartment complex on Chicago Avenue, and was split on a convenience plaza in Harrisonburg’s North End at its meeting Wednesday.
The proposed 48-unit apartment complex is on a 2.5-acre parcel located behind La Morena restaurant on Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. The site, which is currently vacant, is slated for mixed-use by the comprehensive plan and is zoned for business. The applicant, Turkey Properties LLC, has requested to rezone it for high-density residential use.
Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the rezoning request, and the special-use permit by the same margin. Chair Brent Finnegan, along with commissioners Adriel Byrd, Laura Dent and Richard Baugh voted in favor, and commissioners Donna Armstrong and Kathy Whitten voted against. James Orndoff was absent.
“I would be a hypocrite if I voted for housing, dense housing, in someone else’s neighborhood last month and voted against this this month,” Finnegan said, referring to the Simms Pointe apartment complex approval in February.
Armstrong said she wished the building would be two stories instead of three, and raised concerns about the traffic and impact on the area.
“A three-story building behind those residences there is a big deal,” Armstrong said.
According to applicant documents, Turkey Properties proposed seven conditions that include sidewalks, a 6-foot fence on the south side of the property between single-family homes and the complex and preservation of a vegetation buffer on the west side of the development.
Approval of the project was recommended by city staff, but with the condition the permit is extended from one year to three years, as long as developers “diligently” pursue the project over the period.
In other business, the planning commission was split on a rezoning request from Northside LLC, represented by Holtzman Oil Corp., to rezone four parcels at 1441, 1451 and 1477 North Main Street. The applicant seeks to rezone the property from an industrial to a business district for a shopping center on the north side of town.
Whitten, Baugh and Byrd voted for its approval, and Dent, Armstrong and Finnegan voted against. Those who voted against raised concerns of walkability and non-motorist transportation.
According to a site plan, plans call for seven buildings including a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as eateries, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices.
City staff recommended denial of the request.
“Allowing the car-centric design as illustrated on the conceptual layout would set the wrong precedent and send the wrong message of how we hope to serve the people in this area of the city,” read staff’s report to the city’s planning commission.
Todd Rhea, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, spoke on the lack of history at the development “for the better part of the decade.” He said Holtzman Oil Corp., and the other organizations involved, have been committed to this project, and noted the history of development the business has in the area.
He said the proposed site is similar to another Holtzman property called Catoctin Corner in Purcellville, which is successful.
“This is not a front-facing static parking lot, along a street as you would have an apartment building or retail center,” he said. “The pumps themselves are the primary use on the property, and the driving rationale for the applicant to invest millions in the site to create jobs, citizen amenities and fiscal revenues to the city.”
Just under an acre of the site is located in Rockingham County. The Rockingham County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning in the county from an agricultural district to a business district. The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hear the request March 23.
The split decision still moves forward to City Council to consider on April 12.
